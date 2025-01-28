Author Eric Koslowski’s New Book, “Could Have Been Should Have Been HERE I AM: An Autobiography,” is a Poignant Account of the Author’s Life and Family History

Recent release “Could Have Been Should Have Been HERE I AM: An Autobiography” from Page Publishing author Eric Koslowski is a stirring memoir that chronicles not only the author’s own life but the history of his family that lead up to his existence. Poignant and engaging, Koslowski reflects on his life choices and both the struggles and triumphs that define him.