Author Eric Koslowski’s New Book, “Could Have Been Should Have Been HERE I AM: An Autobiography,” is a Poignant Account of the Author’s Life and Family History
Recent release “Could Have Been Should Have Been HERE I AM: An Autobiography” from Page Publishing author Eric Koslowski is a stirring memoir that chronicles not only the author’s own life but the history of his family that lead up to his existence. Poignant and engaging, Koslowski reflects on his life choices and both the struggles and triumphs that define him.
Leominster, MA, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eric Koslowski, who dedicates his time to developing innovative products designed to enhance the quality of people’s lives, ensuring his lifelong passion for science and technology brings practical benefits to others, has completed his new book, “Could Have Been Should Have Been HERE I AM: An Autobiography”: a gripping memoir that explores the author’s various life choices as well as the enduring legacy of his ancestors that came before him.
“This manuscript is an autobiography chronicling the various life paths that were presented to me and the choices I made throughout my journey,” shares Koslowski. “As I reflect on my experiences as a seventy-year-old man, I can now see the patterns and meanings that eluded me in my youth. My hope is that by sharing my story, I can inspire younger generations, providing them with insights and perspectives that may guide them in making their own choices someday.”
Published by Page Publishing, Eric Koslowski’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow the author through the saga that led to his existence, connecting past generations to his own steps through life. Thought-provoking and candid, “Could Have Been Should Have Been HERE I AM” is sure to resonate with leaders from all walks of life, inspiring them to consider their own life choices and the sacrifices their own family made through generations.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Could Have Been Should Have Been HERE I AM: An Autobiography” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
