Dr. Jim Leggett’s New Book, "Proverbs: Wisdom for Everyday Living," Breaks Down the Endless Wisdom Presented in the Book of Proverbs
Recent release “Proverbs: Wisdom for Everyday Living” from Covenant Books author Dr. Jim Leggett inspires readers to honor God and treat others with respect and kindness.
Ware Shoals, SC, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jim Leggett, a father of six children, has completed his new book, “Proverbs: Wisdom for Everyday Living”: a meaningful work ideal for readers seeking a deeper understanding of the Word of God.
Dr. Jim Leggett is a cowboy/horsebreaker, founder of a home and school for troubled boys, private pilot, educator, author, and preacher of the Word. He holds a master’s degree in pastoral theology along with a Doctor of Ministry and a BS in accounting, and he has been the recipient of numerous awards and honors.
Dr. Leggett has a quiet, soft-spoken demeanor that one might expect of a cowboy, but he has the heart of a scholar. He has a unique style of preaching that holds an audience’s attention and involves them in the message.
He is forever a student of the Scripture, gleaning insightful truths from the eternal Word of God, day by day. He believes that the Bible has the answers and that it is the final authority for governing the conduct and affairs of life. This conviction comes through loud and clear as he preaches the only thing worth preaching—the Bible.
Leggett writes, “Trying to prepare a commentary on Proverbs has been challenging, to say the least. These proverbs are so concise and self-explanatory it seems hardly necessary to restate them. Certainly, I cannot say it any better. But what I have discovered is that although each individual proverb seems to stand alone, that is not actually the case. The many proverbs of this book are intended to support and balance one another. How do you know which proverb to apply to a particular situation? The key is in, first, developing the wide-angle view of the many proverbs dealing with a particular theme and discovering the consistent thread that runs through them. Then you will be able to zoom in with one proverb to succinctly focus the wisdom of God on a particular situation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Jim Leggett’s new book offers useful insight about how to practically apply the knowledge in Proverbs to everyday life.
Readers can purchase “Proverbs: Wisdom for Everyday Living” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
