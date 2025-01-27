Author Paul Edward Baribault’s New Book, “Into the Presence: The Christ Writings,” is an Enlightening Guide That Helps Readers Analyze the Word of God
Recent release “Into the Presence: The Christ Writings” from Covenant Books author Paul Edward Baribault is a spiritual work that focuses on helping readers connect more deeply to Jesus’s teachings in their everyday lives.
Lewiston, ME, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paul Edward Baribault, author of two recent adult books in Christian non-fiction “Our Brilliant Eternity” (2019), and its sequel “Comedy & Grace” (2021), has completed his new book, “Into the Presence: The Christ Writings”: an impactful spiritual work that helps readers take their faith to the next level.
Through the years author Paul Edward Baribault has written and published four children’s books, composed nine plays, as many screenplays and a collection of sonnets. Stills from one of his three produced plays, “God Touches” can be viewed at Godtouches.com. For the better part of his professional career, he was an award-winning writer for the L.L. Bean Catalog, and his stories have appeared in the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series of books.
Baribault shares, “The words in this work with the exception of the ones here and in the Forewords and Afterwords, are not my own. They are the words of the One I serve, as a messenger. Like the quote from the poet Hafiz on the cover proclaims, it’s in a striving to be the ‘hole in the flute’ for Christ’s breath to pass through, that this book exists.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Paul Edward Baribault’s new book helps readers unlock the deeper meaning of the Word of God.
Readers can purchase “Into the Presence: The Christ Writings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
