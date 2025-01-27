Author Nikki Vaughn’s New Book, "I Can See Your Heart," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Readers of All Ages Learn the Importance of Holding God in Their Heart
Recent release “I Can See Your Heart” from Covenant Books author Nikki Vaughn is a captivating tale that reveals how others can see into one’s heart through their words and interactions with others. With each turn of the page, young readers will discover how allowing God to live in their hearts will lead to spreading kindness and joy to others.
New York, NY, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nikki Vaughn, who learned the importance of putting God first at an early age, has completed her new book, “I Can See Your Heart”: a stirring tale aimed at helping young readers understand how allowing Christ into their lives and hearts will allow them to bring happiness to others.
Author Nikki Vaughn was raised in a Christian home in a small, country town in South Carolina. The author has been happily married to her soulmate, Joe, for twenty-two years and is the proud mother of three wonderful sons—Brody, Drew, and Will. Nothing brings Nikki greater joy than being a wife and mother. Her family means the world to her, and she believes God has put her exactly where she needs to be.
“Did you know that you could see a person’s heart? No, not their physical heart—their spiritual heart,” writes Vaughn. “Each day, we show our heart to others through our words and our actions. Our words and actions reflect whether or not God lives in our heart. It’s not always easy to say or do the right thing, but when God lives in your heart, He will always be there to guide your ways. He will create kindness and love within you. He will inspire you to spread joy and happiness to others. So always remember—even when you think no one is looking, God can see your heart.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nikki Vaughn’s new book is the author’s second children’s book and is inspired by the author’s desire to share the love of Jesus with both children and adults. With colorful artwork to help bring Vaughn’s story to life, “I Can See Your Heart” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them discover how God can be a part of their daily lives.
Readers can purchase “I Can See Your Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
