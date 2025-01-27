Author Nikki Vaughn’s New Book, "I Can See Your Heart," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Readers of All Ages Learn the Importance of Holding God in Their Heart

Recent release “I Can See Your Heart” from Covenant Books author Nikki Vaughn is a captivating tale that reveals how others can see into one’s heart through their words and interactions with others. With each turn of the page, young readers will discover how allowing God to live in their hearts will lead to spreading kindness and joy to others.