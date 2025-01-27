Author Carmen Soriano-Garcia’s New, Book, “The Gingerbread Brother El Hermanito de Pan de Jengibre: English and Spanish,” is a Heartwarming Story About a Growing Family
Recent release “The Gingerbread Brother El Hermanito de Pan de Jengibre: English and Spanish” from Covenant Books author Carmen Soriano-Garcia is a charming tale that centers around a young gingerbread boy who longs for a baby brother, and his parents’ difficult journey in order to grant his wish and continue to grow their family.
Ellicott City, MD, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carmen Soriano-Garcia, a devoted wife and mother of two who works as an elementary school teacher specializing in teaching English, has completed her new book, “The Gingerbread Brother El Hermanito de Pan de Jengibre: English and Spanish”: a beautiful tale in both English and Spanish of a gingerbread boy’s loving family, and his desire for a young brother. Although they know it will be a challenge, the gingerbread boy’s parents do all they can to grow their family and bring another gingerbread child into the world.
“In this modern twist on a timeless classic, the little old lady and the little old man are over the moon as they finally have the gingerbread son they had always longed for,” shares Soriano-Garcia. “Nevertheless, their gingerbread boy now wants a gingerbread brother. Follow them as they face unexpected challenges in trying to complete their family. Will the gingerbread boy get the gingerbread brother that he deeply desires?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carmen Soriano-Garcia’s new book is inspired by the author’s own journey of having children, and her firm belief in sharing information about the extraordinary beginnings of IVF and donor-conceived children. With colorful artwork to help bring Soriano-Garcia’s tale to life, “The Gingerbread Brother” will help to promote respect, awareness, and understanding.
Readers can purchase “The Gingerbread Brother El Hermanito de Pan de Jengibre: English and Spanish” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
