"Something More Than Love" by Patty Gilbride to launch January 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and advocate Patty Gilbride will release her first memoir, "Something More Than Love" (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-128-5, 979-8-88797-127-8, 979-8-88797-129-2) on Sunday, January 26, 2025.
Hartford, CT, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- One breath. One moment. One foot in front of the other. That's how Patty Gilbride describes her method for surviving the days after losing the love of her life.
In "Something More Than Love," the author details the last six weeks of her life with her husband and the impending reality of life without him. Through a series of emotional journal entries, this raw and deeply personal narrative describes the heart-wrenching truths of being an advocate and caregiver for her steadfast partner of 22 years after he was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer. Despite the intense physical trauma that resulted, Dave retained his sense of hope, humor, charm, and dignity, even when it became evident that his aggressive cancer would never be cured.
Uniquely weaving in vivid memories of their life together, Patty captures the essence of their relationship, sharing the ups and downs of their marriage and the enduring strength of their bond. As she struggles with her long-held fear of death, Dave's imminent demise seems unimaginable. Yet even as he neared the end of his life, he continued to be the loving husband he always was, remaining a compassionate listener and a source of comfort that perfectly complemented Patty's self-sufficient yet anxious nature.
This memoir is a testament to the author's unwavering love for her husband, her immense gratitude for the time they shared, and the lasting impact of his presence on her life. It's also an unflinching account of the pain a caregiver endures during end-of-life and beyond.
"Something More Than Love" is a must-read for anyone struggling with losing the love of their life and for those who need to be reminded of the kind of love that exists in the world. While grief may seem endless, hope may be the path to healing.
Get your copy of "Something More Than Love" at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase here: https://shorturl.at/eRvR9.
Born and raised in the suburbs of New Jersey, Patricia Clark was raised as an only child in a single-parent home. At seventeen years old, Patty left home for college, dropping out a year later. She bounced around living in different places and trying different jobs until she decided on a career in law enforcement. She started her career with the Morris County Sheriff’s office when she was twenty-five years old.
Patty met her future husband, David Gilbride, during her work as a sheriff’s officer. They lived in New Jersey for thirteen years and retired to Topsail Island, North Carolina, in 2015.
But in 2020 when her husband was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive cancer, she shifted gears to become a full-time advocate and caregiver. For the next three years, Patty and Dave excelled at making memories together that would last her a lifetime. After Dave’s death, Patty wrote her first book and discovered her calling was sharing her grief with others. As a critical part of her healing, she realized the topics of death and end-of-life need to become more a part of common conversation. She hopes to encourage people to start talking about these topics with their families so that as a society we can grow more comfortable with the subjects.
Patty is donating much of the proceeds garnered from Something More Than Love to the Skull Base Surgery Fund at the University of North Carolina (UNC) in Chapel Hill. Gifts to the fund will be used to support clinical research and education initiatives focused on skull base and sinonasal cancers within the Department of Otolaryngology/Head & Neck Surgery at UNC Health. She hopes to make the cancer journey that she and Dave faced more promising for others.
Patty can be found either on the beaches of Topsail Island, North Carolina, or traveling the country in her camper with her dog.
You can learn more about Patty and her work at https://www.facebook.com/patty.gilbride.topsail
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Sunday, January 26, 2025, 436 pages, 6" x 9”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$29.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-127-8
$45.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-128-5
$9.95 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-129-2
In "Something More Than Love," the author details the last six weeks of her life with her husband and the impending reality of life without him. Through a series of emotional journal entries, this raw and deeply personal narrative describes the heart-wrenching truths of being an advocate and caregiver for her steadfast partner of 22 years after he was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer. Despite the intense physical trauma that resulted, Dave retained his sense of hope, humor, charm, and dignity, even when it became evident that his aggressive cancer would never be cured.
Uniquely weaving in vivid memories of their life together, Patty captures the essence of their relationship, sharing the ups and downs of their marriage and the enduring strength of their bond. As she struggles with her long-held fear of death, Dave's imminent demise seems unimaginable. Yet even as he neared the end of his life, he continued to be the loving husband he always was, remaining a compassionate listener and a source of comfort that perfectly complemented Patty's self-sufficient yet anxious nature.
This memoir is a testament to the author's unwavering love for her husband, her immense gratitude for the time they shared, and the lasting impact of his presence on her life. It's also an unflinching account of the pain a caregiver endures during end-of-life and beyond.
"Something More Than Love" is a must-read for anyone struggling with losing the love of their life and for those who need to be reminded of the kind of love that exists in the world. While grief may seem endless, hope may be the path to healing.
Get your copy of "Something More Than Love" at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase here: https://shorturl.at/eRvR9.
Born and raised in the suburbs of New Jersey, Patricia Clark was raised as an only child in a single-parent home. At seventeen years old, Patty left home for college, dropping out a year later. She bounced around living in different places and trying different jobs until she decided on a career in law enforcement. She started her career with the Morris County Sheriff’s office when she was twenty-five years old.
Patty met her future husband, David Gilbride, during her work as a sheriff’s officer. They lived in New Jersey for thirteen years and retired to Topsail Island, North Carolina, in 2015.
But in 2020 when her husband was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive cancer, she shifted gears to become a full-time advocate and caregiver. For the next three years, Patty and Dave excelled at making memories together that would last her a lifetime. After Dave’s death, Patty wrote her first book and discovered her calling was sharing her grief with others. As a critical part of her healing, she realized the topics of death and end-of-life need to become more a part of common conversation. She hopes to encourage people to start talking about these topics with their families so that as a society we can grow more comfortable with the subjects.
Patty is donating much of the proceeds garnered from Something More Than Love to the Skull Base Surgery Fund at the University of North Carolina (UNC) in Chapel Hill. Gifts to the fund will be used to support clinical research and education initiatives focused on skull base and sinonasal cancers within the Department of Otolaryngology/Head & Neck Surgery at UNC Health. She hopes to make the cancer journey that she and Dave faced more promising for others.
Patty can be found either on the beaches of Topsail Island, North Carolina, or traveling the country in her camper with her dog.
You can learn more about Patty and her work at https://www.facebook.com/patty.gilbride.topsail
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Sunday, January 26, 2025, 436 pages, 6" x 9”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$29.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-127-8
$45.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-128-5
$9.95 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-129-2
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Categories