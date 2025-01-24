"Something More Than Love" by Patty Gilbride to launch January 2025 from Publish Your Purpose

Author and advocate Patty Gilbride will release her first memoir, "Something More Than Love" (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-128-5, 979-8-88797-127-8, 979-8-88797-129-2) on Sunday, January 26, 2025.