Samuel W. Gordon Jr.’s Newly Released "Kingdom Abundance" is a Practical Guide to Achieving Financial and Spiritual Fulfillment
“Kingdom Abundance: A Road Map to God’s Blessings for Your Finances and Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Samuel W. Gordon Jr. is a motivational and faith-centered exploration of financial stewardship and the principles necessary for living a life of abundance as intended by God.
Spring Lake, NC, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Kingdom Abundance: A Road Map to God’s Blessings for Your Finances and Life”: a spiritually enriching work that offers readers practical guidance on aligning their financial lives with biblical principles. “Kingdom Abundance: A Road Map to God’s Blessings for Your Finances and Life” is the creation of published author, Samuel W. Gordon Jr., a dedicated husband and father who served in the US Army for over twenty years of service to the nation’s people.
Gordon shares, “Do you want the abundant life promised us, or are you in a bad situation that you can’t even see abundance in your future? Well, I want to let you know, Today, can be the change to that story. My prayer is that this book leads the reader to unlock God’s blessing for their lives that is overflowing in abundance. I will share some principles I’ve learned that have me in a place of abundance and living out how God intended for me to live on earth. This road has not always been easy but one of continued development and trusting God’s direction about financial stewardship.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samuel W. Gordon Jr.’s new book is a valuable resource for those seeking a clearer path to financial and spiritual fulfillment, offering readers the tools to unlock God’s promises for their lives.
Consumers can purchase “Kingdom Abundance: A Road Map to God’s Blessings for Your Finances and Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kingdom Abundance: A Road Map to God’s Blessings for Your Finances and Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
