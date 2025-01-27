Jenny Chambers’s Newly Released "Something Special about Samuel" is a Touching Testament to Faith and Perseverance Through Life’s Trials
“Something Special about Samuel: written God-inspired” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jenny Chambers is an uplifting exploration of faith, family, and the profound ways God’s grace manifests through adversity.
Pinckney, MI, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Something Special about Samuel: written God-inspired”: a heartfelt and faith-filled narrative that reveals how God’s love and guidance can illuminate even the darkest moments. “Something Special about Samuel: written God-inspired” is the creation of published author, Jenny Chambers, who was born and raised in a little town called Pinckney, Michigan, and is married to a wonderful man of thirty-five years, who is her best friend and who also was born and raised in their small town. They live on her husband’s generational farm, where they continue to farm and carry on the family tradition. Their greatest harvest on their land has been their four beautiful children and, so far, their six adorable grandchildren.
Chambers shares, “'Here I am'—such a simple statement that ends up making a great impact in the life of this author. Something Special about Samuel speaks to its audience with beauty and inspiration on how an unexpected family tragedy can result in the glorification of a higher power. This God-inspired true story will leave its reader with a desire to know more about Jesus and to become obedient to His Word. The truth and love of Jesus flows through as each event unfolds in these twelve easy-to-read passages of God’s grace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jenny Chambers’s new book is a deeply personal and spiritually enriching experience that demonstrates the transformative power of faith and the importance of trusting in God’s plan.
Consumers can purchase “Something Special about Samuel: written God-inspired” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Something Special about Samuel: written God-inspired,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
