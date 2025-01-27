Kathy Clifton Lovelace’s Newly Released “What Color Is God?” is a Heartwarming and Thought-Provoking Exploration of Faith and Identity
“What Color Is God?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathy Clifton Lovelace is an insightful children's story that answers a young child's question about God's appearance, while teaching important lessons about faith, love, and acceptance.
Reidsville, NC, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “What Color Is God?”: a touching story about understanding God’s love. “What Color Is God?” is the creation of published author, Kathy Clifton Lovelace, who has lived her entire life in Reidsville, NC. She enjoyed serving through her local church in various children’s ministries until her retirement and creation of a nonprofit that serves the aging, veterans, and the disabled population of North Carolina. Kathy and her husband, Gary, agree their greatest accomplishment together in life are being parents to their four daughters, Shannon, Ginger, Courtney, and Leah. She loves spending time with her seven granddaughters and sharing stories of growing up during a much simpler life and living in a rural community. Kathy writes about matters close to her heart and experiences in life. Most days, you won’t find her sitting and sipping coffee but somewhere serving her community and those in need.
Lovelace shares, “As her last daughter left for college, God would present an opportunity to welcome a little girl named Leah into her family circle through adoption. Leah would later pose the question, is God’s skin the color of mine or yours, Mommy? The answer to that question would become Kathy’s first published book entitled What Color Is God? Although written to answer the question of a child, it will be a book enjoyed by all who read it and answer a question that many have thoughts about.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Clifton Lovelace’s new book offers a joyful, colorful way to discuss faith and the beauty of diversity with young children.
Consumers can purchase “What Color Is God?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Color Is God?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
