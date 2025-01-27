Jacob Higgs’s Newly Released "Eternal Security" is a Compelling Exploration of Faith and the Assurance of Salvation
“Eternal Security” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacob Higgs is an insightful discussion addressing common doubts about salvation, providing readers with biblically grounded reassurance of their eternal security in Christ.
San Antonio, TX, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Eternal Security”: a thoughtful and empowering work examining the critical question of assurance in salvation. “Eternal Security” is the creation of published author, Jacob Higgs, a dedicated husband and father.
Jacob Higgs shares, “As I started becoming active within church and began my pastoral services, I noticed that many people within the congregation of many churches had a lot of questions. There are others who claim to have the answers but yet can’t produce the scripture to support the answer they give, and others twist scripture to fit an agenda. Don’t misunderstand; there are a lot of pastors, preachers, and teachers who have the answers and know how to support the answers biblically.
"The question this book addresses about eternal security is of high importance because the enemy wants you to be full of doubt and not assurance. If Satan can cause you enough doubt, he will steal your joy right out from underneath you. It is my hope that within the pages of this book, you find the answer you have been searching for regarding your eternal security. If the security of my eternity is placed within my hands and my abilities, then I have zero security at all! Thanks be to God the Father, through Christ the Son, that our eternal security is placed in the hands of the Alpha and Omega!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacob Higgs’s new book is a vital resource for anyone seeking clarity and confidence in their spiritual journey, anchored in scriptural truth.
Consumers can purchase “Eternal Security” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Eternal Security,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
