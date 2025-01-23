DDB Contracting Opens Second Location in Los Angeles
DDB Contracting, of Newton, NJ, opens the doors to its second location in Los Angeles, California.
Los Angeles, CA, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DDB Contracting, of Newton, NJ, opens its second location, DDB LA, in Los Angeles, California.
The local contractor’s new 15,000 square foot location will focus on corporate interiors, commercial construction, and hospitality work west of the Mississippi.
“We are excited to take this next step as we pursue more work in the western half of the United States. This will allow us to better accommodate our national clientele,” says Eric Albanese, CEO of DDB Contracting.
“DDB is always looking for opportunities to grow and further serve our clients across the country, and I’m very excited that our new California office will be a continuation of that effort,” says Eddie Albanese, SVP West of DDB Contracting.
Founded in 1987, DDB Contracting is a family owned and operated full service, self-performing general contractor, servicing all divisions of commercial construction. DDB Contracting has committed itself to building loyal partnerships within the construction industry, providing expertise, meticulousness, and going above and beyond for each client.
Learn more about DDB Contracting at www.ddbcontracting.com.
DDB Contracting
163 Spring Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973)-300-0069
Contact
DDB ContractingContact
Delsea Albanese
(973) 300-0069
www.ddbcontracting.com
Delsea Albanese
(973) 300-0069
www.ddbcontracting.com
