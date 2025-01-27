Author Senora Scott’s New Book, "New to News: Navigating Your Journalism Journey," is a Comprehensive Guide to Navigating the World of Professional Journalism

Recent release “New to News: Navigating Your Journalism Journey” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Senora Scott is an insightful and detailed manual designed for anyone seeking to enter into the world of journalism. Drawing upon years of personal experience, Senora shares what it is like when entering the field and how to set oneself apart from other candidates while pursuing this career.