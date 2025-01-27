Author Senora Scott’s New Book, "New to News: Navigating Your Journalism Journey," is a Comprehensive Guide to Navigating the World of Professional Journalism
Recent release “New to News: Navigating Your Journalism Journey” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Senora Scott is an insightful and detailed manual designed for anyone seeking to enter into the world of journalism. Drawing upon years of personal experience, Senora shares what it is like when entering the field and how to set oneself apart from other candidates while pursuing this career.
San Angelo, TX, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Senora Scott, a multimedia journalist, host, and assistant news director for two stations in San Angelo, Texas, that broadcast local programming to residents across fourteen counties in west and west central Texas, has completed her new book, “New to News: Navigating Your Journalism Journey”: a compelling guide that offers readers an eye-opening look at what the world of journalism can be like, covering the pitfalls and challenges that those pursuing a journalism career often face and how to overcome them.
Author Senora Scott began her journalism career in 2011 and has done every job there is in the newsroom, as well as behind the scenes in news production. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communication from Angelo State University. Senora is a regular guest speaker and panelist for colleges throughout Texas and has earned multiple statewide and national awards and recognition for her work.
“Tough love. Straightforward information. Insight from lived experiences. If you are thinking about pursuing a career in journalism, specifically the broadcast news industry, read this book first,” writes Senora. “You will get a crash course on what to expect when entering the business and how to make yourself stand out from the other candidates vying for the same position. You will also learn a few things they do not teach you in college. This book will tell you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear. However, you will feel prepared and be encouraged to chase your dream by the time you are finished reading.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Senora Scott’s riveting manual is an essential tool for anyone looking to break into journalism, no matter their background or experience in the subject. Candid and thought-provoking, “New to News” is a vital resource that even the most experienced of journalists will be able to learn something from.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "New to News: Navigating Your Journalism Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
