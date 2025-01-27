Author Pami Jae’s New Book, “Shane Heir to the Throne: The Faery Realm,” is a Captivating Tale That Follows an Elf Prince on His Epic Quest to Destroy a Dangerous Witch
Recent release “Shane Heir to the Throne: The Faery Realm” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Pami Jae is a compelling fantasy novel that follows Shane, an elf prince who ventures out into his kingdom, only to discover a witch has been placing curses on various citizens. Alongside his friend and teacher, Shane must find the courage to kill her and undo the damage she has done.
New York, NY, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pami Jae, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who worked for nearly five decades as a nurse, has completed her new book, “Shane Heir to the Throne: The Faery Realm”: a gripping epic that centers around an elf prince who must take up the dangerous task of killing a wicked witch who has cursed the people of his kingdom.
Born and raised in New Jersey, author Pami Jaw has treasured fantasy since she was a small child, and she still reads them as an adult. She worked as a nurse for forty-seven years but always dreamed of becoming an author. Pami lives with her husband along with their black lab, Merlin, and their three black cats, Magyk, Panther, Salem. The couple also has four grown children and seven grandchildren.
“Thirteen-year-old Elf, Prince Shane, yearns to go out into the kingdom he will rule,” writes Pami. “His father not only outlawed magick but forbade him to leave the safety of the palace grounds. Shane and his friend, Brady, defy these orders to explore the kingdom but not without consequences. They soon learn a witch has cast spells on various citizens, including Shane’s great-great-grandmother, and being her kin, Shane discovers he alone must kill the witch. Shane must defy his father, learn magick, and gather an army to achieve his task. In the middle of his plan, his father hires a teacher for the boys. Marrek, whom Shane considered to be a hindrance to his plans, turns out to be an asset. Shane is surprised by his father’s reaction when he returns from his mission.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Pami Jae’s riveting tale will transport readers as they follow along on Prince Shane’s journey, encountering dangers and new friends at every turn. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world building, “Shane Heir to the Throne” is sure to delight fans of the fantasy genre, leaving readers spellbound right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Shane Heir to the Throne: The Faery Realm" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
