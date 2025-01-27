Author Pami Jae’s New Book, “Shane Heir to the Throne: The Faery Realm,” is a Captivating Tale That Follows an Elf Prince on His Epic Quest to Destroy a Dangerous Witch

Recent release “Shane Heir to the Throne: The Faery Realm” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Pami Jae is a compelling fantasy novel that follows Shane, an elf prince who ventures out into his kingdom, only to discover a witch has been placing curses on various citizens. Alongside his friend and teacher, Shane must find the courage to kill her and undo the damage she has done.