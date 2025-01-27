Author Ryan Webb’s New Book, "Saving Will," Explores Learning to Live with Grief as One Man Relives His Best Friend’s Death Over and Over to Try and Prevent It

Recent release “Saving Will” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Ryan Webb is a powerful novel that follows RJ, who is still unable to emotionally recover from the death of his best friend thirteen years prior. Inexplicably able to revisit that tragic moment once more, RJ attempts to prevent his friend’s death, but discovers a horrible consequence in doing so.