Author Ryan Webb’s New Book, "Saving Will," Explores Learning to Live with Grief as One Man Relives His Best Friend’s Death Over and Over to Try and Prevent It
Recent release “Saving Will” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Ryan Webb is a powerful novel that follows RJ, who is still unable to emotionally recover from the death of his best friend thirteen years prior. Inexplicably able to revisit that tragic moment once more, RJ attempts to prevent his friend’s death, but discovers a horrible consequence in doing so.
West Bloomfield, MI, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Webb, a native of Detroit and a loving husband and father who holds a master of business administration degree from the University of Michigan’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business, has completed his new book, “Saving Will”: a poignant novel that centers around one man’s journey back in time to try and stop the death of his best friend, forcing him to witness this tragic event over and over again.
“RJ, a pharmaceutical salesman and former college athlete, can’t shake the death of his best friend Will, even after thirteen years,” writes Webb. “In a long letter to his father, he describes being returned again and again to the days surrounding Will’s death, where RJ is given a chance to prevent the deadly car accident and save his friend. After RJ’s repeated unsuccessful efforts, he turns his attention to the recipients of Will’s organ donations. As we learn more about Will’s life, we watch RJ decline into depression and self-sanity-questioning.
“The organ recipients are a pediatric surgeon, a former professional baseball player, a grizzled plumber disowned by his family, and others who leave us questioning who deserves mercy and grace. Will RJ finally save Will? How will the living nightmare of his best friend’s repeating death end? And will RJ survive the experience himself? What about those who need Will’s organs? Why did RJ write this letter to his father?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Ryan Webb’s enthralling, fast-paced novel inspired by actual events is an emotional elevator, delivering surprises until the very last words. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Saving Will” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, challenging them to ask deep and lasting questions about faith and destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Saving Will" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“RJ, a pharmaceutical salesman and former college athlete, can’t shake the death of his best friend Will, even after thirteen years,” writes Webb. “In a long letter to his father, he describes being returned again and again to the days surrounding Will’s death, where RJ is given a chance to prevent the deadly car accident and save his friend. After RJ’s repeated unsuccessful efforts, he turns his attention to the recipients of Will’s organ donations. As we learn more about Will’s life, we watch RJ decline into depression and self-sanity-questioning.
“The organ recipients are a pediatric surgeon, a former professional baseball player, a grizzled plumber disowned by his family, and others who leave us questioning who deserves mercy and grace. Will RJ finally save Will? How will the living nightmare of his best friend’s repeating death end? And will RJ survive the experience himself? What about those who need Will’s organs? Why did RJ write this letter to his father?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Ryan Webb’s enthralling, fast-paced novel inspired by actual events is an emotional elevator, delivering surprises until the very last words. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Saving Will” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, challenging them to ask deep and lasting questions about faith and destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Saving Will" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories