Rebecca L. Genteline Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Sierra Vista, AZ, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca L. Genteline, of Sierra Vista, Arizona has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of government. Genteline is included in the Winter 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
ABOUT Rebecca L. Genteline
Rebecca L. Genteline is a procurement coordinator for the Intelligence Center of Excellence where she is responsible for quality assurance and contract management.
Genteline received her MBA from DeVry University. She is a Lean Six Sigma green belt and a member of Sigma Beta Delta.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
