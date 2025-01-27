Author Edgar Maroon’s New Book, "Stress Management," Explores Proven Methods That Can Allow One to Control or Diminish the Effect That Stress Has on Them

Recent release “Stress Management” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Edgar Maroon is a fascinating look at the ways in which stress can impact one’s life both mentally and physically, and how one can gain mastery over the stress in their lives by presenting a myriad of different avenues in which to do so.