Author Edgar Maroon’s New Book, "Stress Management," Explores Proven Methods That Can Allow One to Control or Diminish the Effect That Stress Has on Them
Recent release “Stress Management” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Edgar Maroon is a fascinating look at the ways in which stress can impact one’s life both mentally and physically, and how one can gain mastery over the stress in their lives by presenting a myriad of different avenues in which to do so.
Orange Park, FL, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Edgar Maroon, a Vietnam War veteran who retired from the United States Marine Corps, has completed his new book, “Stress Management”: an eye-opening self-help book designed to assist readers in controlling their stress through finding the specific methods that work best for them.
Author Edgar Maroon holds an undergraduate degree in business from Chamade University in Honolulu and a master’s degree in safety management from Central Missouri State University. Like many veterans, the author had changed by the time he got home and sought out therapy from mental health professionals. Currently, he sees a therapist every two weeks for his PTSD.
Maroon shares, “A wide range of methods, strategies, and treatments for stress management are included in ‘Stress Management’. Albeit it should be possible to diminish intense strain, more often than not, it is finished to lessen persistent strain to improve well-being, bliss, and prosperity.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Edgar Maroon’s enlightening tale draws upon years of the author’s own personal experiences with stress and the various coping mechanisms he has learned through therapy, presenting them here for readers to take advantage of in order to break free of the mental captivity they find themselves in. Thought-provoking and engaging, Maroon hopes that “Stress Management” can serve as a vital tool for combatting the effects that stress can have, and provide help and relief to those who find themselves struggling.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Stress Management" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
