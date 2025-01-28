Historian Brother Kelly, Tavares Montez’s Newly Released “Face Book - The 2nd Chapter - The Architect” is an Evocative Exploration of Faith, History, and Humanity
“Face Book - The 2nd Chapter - The Architect” from Christian Faith Publishing author Historian Brother Kelly, Tavares Montez, is a powerful collection of tales that intertwine biblical teachings and personal struggles, offering readers a unique lens on America’s societal and spiritual challenges.
Birmingham, AL, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Face Book - The 2nd Chapter - The Architect,” an intricate and thought-provoking literary work that reflects on the challenges of preserving unity and restoring communities through faith and history, is the creation of published author, Historian Brother Kelly, Tavares Montez.
Historian Brother Kelly, Tavares Montez shares, “This book is a book of books with opening and closing chapters based on a young man’s role as a historian here in America to preserve a union under attack and restore communities in need to the rightful luster and beauty of precious humanity intended by God, the creator in the beginning. If you enjoy reading the Holy Scripture, try the experience of reading these short tales based on one’s struggles with God and man here in America before and after the trumpet blasts of the apocalyptic teachings of the Bible. May the salvation of God be with thee.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Historian Brother Kelly, Tavares Montez’s new book provides readers with a deeply spiritual and historically resonant experience that blends biblical inspiration with a historian’s perspective, encouraging reflection and renewed faith amidst modern challenges.
