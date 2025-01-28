Historian Brother Kelly, Tavares Montez’s Newly Released “Face Book - The 2nd Chapter - The Architect” is an Evocative Exploration of Faith, History, and Humanity

“Face Book - The 2nd Chapter - The Architect” from Christian Faith Publishing author Historian Brother Kelly, Tavares Montez, is a powerful collection of tales that intertwine biblical teachings and personal struggles, offering readers a unique lens on America’s societal and spiritual challenges.