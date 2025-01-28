Jacob Walton’s Newly Released “The Legend of Umbrage: The Last Skinshifter: Book 1” is an Epic Medieval Fantasy Filled with Magic, Mystery, and Adventure
“The Legend of Umbrage: The Last Skinshifter: Book 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacob Walton is an enthralling fantasy novel that introduces readers to a world of shape-shifting warriors, magical creatures, and a compelling quest for self-discovery.
Show Low, AZ, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Legend of Umbrage: The Last Skinshifter: Book 1”: a gripping and imaginative tale set in a mystical world where magic flows freely, and the fate of a lonely woodsman is intertwined with forces beyond his control. “The Legend of Umbrage: The Last Skinshifter: Book 1” is the creation of published author, Jacob Walton.
Jacob Walton shares, “The Legend of Umbrage is a medieval fantasy story about a world where magic blooms like flowers in a meadow, and men begin to discover the secrets hidden behind the forest. The book is set around the life of a lone woodsman known as Böthorn. He is a man born of a particularly unusual race of men called Skinshifters. As their name suggests, the Skinshifters have the natural ability to change shape and become massive animals with unbreakable hides. As with all beings, there are limits to what they can do. Though they do not know why, they have no choice over what they become. It is a mystery to all until the first transformation of a young Skinshifter. Among his people, Böthorn is a shameful man, hated by all but those closest to him over one small detail. He can’t shift.
“As a way to be rid of him, he is sent to live alone along the borderline of the forest of Umbrage as a sentry. There, in his solitude, he stumbles upon a saddened young woman from one of the major territories beyond the woods. Through this meeting of chance, tragedy and sorrow erupt with horrendous consequences. Böthorn discovers the beast within and, with it, must do everything he can to save the woman he loves even if he must take on an army, or worse.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacob Walton’s new book is a thrilling first installment in a fantasy series filled with unique characters, complex emotions, and action-packed adventure.
Consumers can purchase “The Legend of Umbrage: The Last Skinshifter: Book 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Legend of Umbrage: The Last Skinshifter: Book 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
