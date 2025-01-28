Leah Finklea’s Newly Released “The Music of the Ocean, Once Again” is a Delightful and Educational Children’s Tale Blending Music and Nature
“The Music of the Ocean, Once Again” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leah Finklea is a charming exploration of the natural rhythms of the ocean, introducing young readers to musical concepts through the imaginative journey of a little girl who finds wonder and inspiration in the waves.
Pikesville, MD, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Music of the Ocean, Once Again”: a beautifully crafted story that combines the magic of the seaside with the fundamentals of music. “The Music of the Ocean, Once Again” is the creation of published author, Leah Finklea, a music educator and entrepreneur in Maryland with a lifelong passion for the performing arts. She is a graduate of Morgan State University where she was a part of the world-renowned Morgan State University Choir.
Finklea shares, “Go on a musical journey at the beach with a little girl as she revisits her favorite part—the waves! They go up and down, they crescendo, and they crash! Discover a variety of musical terms and have fun riding the waves.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leah Finklea’s new book introduces children to musical terms in a playful and engaging way, making it a perfect choice for parents, educators, and music lovers alike. This story not only entertains but also inspires curiosity and creativity, encouraging young readers to see the music in the world around them.
Consumers can purchase “The Music of the Ocean, Once Again” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Music of the Ocean, Once Again,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
