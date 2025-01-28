Carol Oschmann’s Newly Released "Angel’s Little Wings" is a Heartwarming Tale Exploring the Power of Dreams and Angelic Guidance
“Angel’s Little Wings” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carol Oschmann is an engaging children’s story about a young angel’s journey to help a boy on Earth navigate life’s lessons through the power of dreams.
Brockport, NY, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Angel’s Little Wings”: an imaginative and inspiring story that combines faith, dreams, and life lessons. “Angel’s Little Wings” is the creation of published author, Carol Oschmann, who has been interpreting dreams for others since 1986. She was privileged to do so in a federal women’s prison for several years.
Oschmann shares, “Where do children’s dreams come from? How do you help them understand them? A Little Angel follows Bobby’s life through good and bad times—winning a baseball game and ignoring a new friend. His dreams, guided by his angel, help him make better decisions; and as he grows, the angel earns bigger wings.
Can an angel be guiding your child in his or her dreams? Read Bobby’s story and open the doors to a possible new understanding.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Oschmann’s new book provides a delightful narrative that inspires children and parents alike to reflect on the importance of dreams and the guidance they may bring.
Consumers can purchase “Angel’s Little Wings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Angel’s Little Wings,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
