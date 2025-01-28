Robert Horne’s Newly Released “A Sinner Looks at Scripture: A Collection of Homilies” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Scripture Through the Lens of a Lay Preacher

“A Sinner Looks at Scripture: A Collection of Homilies” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Horne is an insightful collection of reflections and analyses on various scriptural texts, designed to inspire deeper contemplation and discussion among readers.