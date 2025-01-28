Robert Horne’s Newly Released “A Sinner Looks at Scripture: A Collection of Homilies” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Scripture Through the Lens of a Lay Preacher
“A Sinner Looks at Scripture: A Collection of Homilies” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Horne is an insightful collection of reflections and analyses on various scriptural texts, designed to inspire deeper contemplation and discussion among readers.
Pine, AZ, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Sinner Looks at Scripture: A Collection of Homilies”: an engaging compilation of homilies presented at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Payson, Arizona, over the last decade. “A Sinner Looks at Scripture: A Collection of Homilies” is the creation of published author, Robert Horne, who has led a privileged life. A military dependent, he spent his formative years in Asia and Europe. Hence, he was exposed to many different cultures at an early age.
Following graduation from public school, he took a BA in political science and an MA in Latin American studies from UT–Austin. Subsequently, he completed an EdD in educational administration from the University of Houston–Central Campus.
Thirty-three years were given over to classroom teaching and coaching in public schools in Texas, primarily in fifth and sixth grades. He loved the years spent in the classroom.
Bob is a lifelong Episcopalian, having served as acolyte, acolyte warden, lay reader, lay Eucharistic minister, subdeacon, licensed lay preacher, OSL convener, and Faith Alive participant/leader.
Currently, Bob serves as the director of a nonprofit whose goal is to clothe marginalized children in the Rim Country of Arizona. He also tutors reading with elementary children. Spare time is given over to gardening.
Bob is married and has several adult children. He lives in the mountains of Arizona, which features four different seasons, which he loves.
Robert Horne shares, “This work contains a number of homilies I presented at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Payson, Arizona, over the last ten years. During that time period, I served as a subdeacon and licensed lay preacher.
“Initially, Father Tantimonaco recommended that I be licensed to preach, and the then-presiding bishop, the Right Reverend Kirk Smith, saw to it that I was licensed to preach in the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona. However, neither is responsible for any errors of omission or commission committed by me during my time period as a licensed lay preacher. Hence, any errors appearing in this book belong solely to me, period!
“The title of this piece, A Sinner Looks at Scripture: A Collection of Homilies, reflects the fact that I make no claim to be a theologian nor paragon of virtue. This work simply represents my reflections on certain pieces of scripture, buttressed by what I believe to have been a careful reading of works authored by numerous scholars in the field.
“It is my hope that this work will serve as a catalyst for individuals and/or groups seeking to delve more deeply into Scripture. The scriptures examined in this piece are drawn primarily from both testaments. In addition, a prayer attributed to Francis, along with pieces taken from the Episcopal Book of Common Prayer serve as discussion points in this work too.
“If this material proves to be thought-provoking, then I shall have achieved my goal. And no, it is not incumbent upon the reader that she/he agrees with my analyses. It is crucial, however, that potential readers employ their own intellect in discerning the overall value of the presentations herein as they relate to their understanding of Scripture.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Horne’s new book offers readers a meaningful opportunity to reflect on Scripture through the perspective of a self-described “sinner.” Horne’s approachable and candid style invites readers to engage in their own spiritual exploration while fostering a deeper understanding of the Bible.
