C.J. Stevens’s Newly Released "My Journey with Jesus" is a Heartfelt Testament to Faith and Perseverance
“My Journey with Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author C.J. Stevens is an inspiring reflection on overcoming life’s challenges through unwavering faith in God. Stevens shares her deeply personal story, filled with trials and triumphs, as she navigates life guided by her belief in Jesus.
New York, NY, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Journey with Jesus”: a heartfelt testament to the author’s journey of faith and the power of divine intervention, is the creation of published author, C.J. Stevens.
C.J. Stevens shares, “Life is difficult, filled with anxieties, stress and profound losses. However when we find Jesus who is always beside us, guiding and loving us through it all we can transform these obstacles into challenges knowing that Jesus is beside us guiding and loving us through it all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C.J. Stevens’s new book recounts her inspiring life journey as a testament to faith and the presence of God in every hardship and blessing. The author hopes to inspire others to find strength and solace in their own walks with Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “My Journey with Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Journey with Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
