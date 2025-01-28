"Douglas M. Bales’s Book, “Practice Makes Perfect: A Murder at Sunset,” is a Humorous and Thrilling Novel Following an Attorney Who Exonerate His Client Accused of Murder
Saint Peterburg, FL, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Douglas M. Bales, a Florida attorney who focused his career on real estate, litigation, and general business matters, has completed his most recent book, “Practice Makes Perfect: A Murder at Sunset”: a gripping tale that centers around Joe, an attorney in Tampa, who is hired to prove his client’s innocence in a nasty murder case. Along the way, his professional and personal life collide, leading to an important decision that could affect the rest of his life.
Originally from the Tampa Bay area of Florida, author Douglas M. Bales grew up enjoying all the outdoor offerings and experiencing the sometimes-eccentric citizenry of the Sunshine State. The author is a graduate of St. Petersburg Junior College, the University of South Florida, and the University of Florida College of Law. He was the managing partner of a successful law firm and title company practicing throughout the state of Florida for several years. Currently, the author is still living in the Florida West Coast area.
“Joe was a successful partner at a large Tampa law firm handling complex legal matters who had everything until his now ex-wife decided she wanted more,” writes Bales. “Now Joe finds himself marking time by assisting a small law practice in the retirement community of Sunset City while awaiting the expiration of his noncompete. Joe had no idea that his focus would be forever changed by the many eccentric clients and community members that have challenged Joe’s sanity and intellect as they place him in zany and off-the-wall situations.
“Joe is pulled into a murder mystery when he’s asked to help exonerate Lewis Sypher, who is accused of murdering Sandy Clause, the owner of Shady Acres Mobile Home Park. In addition to proving his client’s innocence and trying to help capture the real killer, Joe must try to help prevent the eviction of the many elderly residents of Shady Acres by Sandy Clause’s heirs, who intend to sell the park to developers. Joe reluctantly turns to both his old and new contacts for help, which are highlighted by the Justice Gang, a diverse group of elderly gentlemen who take a humorous and aggressive approach to solving problems within the community. Joe also finds himself in a love triangle between the sexy and promiscuous police officer Melanie and the beautiful and grounded paralegal Jill, which presents Joe with unfamiliar choices, causing him to reflect upon what is really important in developing both his career and personal life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Douglas M. Bales’s book blends together the author’s legal experiences and cutting sense of humor to create an interesting and entertaining mix that will captivate readers from all walks of life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Practice Makes Perfect” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers eager for more for long after the spellbinding finale.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Practice Makes Perfect: A Murder at Sunset” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
