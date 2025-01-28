Roberta Noell Tom’s New Book, "Bebe Bear and Her Dream Adventures at Masani's," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who Dreams About All Sorts of Jobs She Could Have
Phoenix, AZ, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Roberta Noell Tom, a devoted mother and veteran of the US Navy who owns an art merchandise business, has completed her most recent book, “Bebe Bear and Her Dream Adventures at Masani's”: a captivating story that follows Bebe Bear who, while helping her grandma herd sheep, falls asleep under a nearby tree and begins dreaming about different careers she might pursue in the future.
“Bebe Bear is spending the day at Masani’s!” writes Tom. “Masani is Bebe Bear’s grandmother. She has a flock of sheep that Bebe Bear helps tend whenever she can. What will Bebe Bear discover as she herds sheep today?
“Bebe Bear takes a nap under the lone juniper tree on the hill at Masani’s while herding sheep. She falls into the perfect daytime nap and starts dreaming! Her dreams take her to space, to a courtroom, and to solving equations as an engineer!”
Published by Fulton Books, Roberta Noell Tom’s book is a heartfelt tale that invites readers of all ages to dream alongside Bebe Bear, encouraging them to discover their own dreams to follow in life. With colorful artwork and chances for reader interaction, “Bebe Bear and Her Dream Adventures at Masani’s” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Bebe Bear and Her Dream Adventures at Masani's” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
