Scott Christopher’s New Book, "Riding the Blue Line," is a Riveting Memoir Containing Stories, Reflections, and Adventures from the Author’s Motorcycle Rides
New York, NY, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Scott Christopher, an avid motorcycle rider and a retired law enforcement officer who has worked on the street and as an investigator for twenty-seven years, has completed his most recent book, “Riding the Blue Line”: a captivating series of stories documenting the various motorcycle rides the author has found himself in as a way to handle the stress from his career in law enforcement.
Author Scott Christopher is a decorated officer who has worked as a patrolman and detective in specialized investigations, narcotics, forensics, and as a hostage crisis negotiator for over twenty-two years, along with being a police instructor. When not riding his motorcycle, he is spending time with his wife of over twenty years, a career professional and LCSW, along with their beautiful daughter. Scott is always planning his next ride and adventure and continues to write about the world and what lies around the next curve and over the horizon.
“Screw it! Let’s ride!” writes Scott. “How do you find a way to get past the stress of working almost thirty years as a cop? You buy a Harley and hit the road. In this truth-telling memoir, ‘Riding the Blue Line’, you will find out what it is to explore some of the best riding in the United States while dealing with society’s worst, along with department politics and the emotional stress as a career officer and detective.
“The adventure of the open road is here with stories involving fun, frustrations, breakdowns, and challenges presented to the motorcycle rider. Find out why riding and owning a motorcycle can be the best way to leave the world’s problems behind. Let’s ride along with this Harley guy and motorcycle enthusiast as he talks about leaving the stressors of police work behind, looking over the handlebars to the horizon.
“When personal loss and tragedy show up, he takes a hard look at himself and the world around him to eventually find the courage to continue riding and keep going with the police department to make it to retirement while listening to the call of the open road on two wheels.”
Published by Fulton Books, Scott Christopher’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on the author’s number rides, discovering the interesting characters and locales he met along the way. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Riding the Blue Line” is sure to keep the pages turning, resonating with anyone who has ever known the joy and freedom that motorcycles can bring.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Riding the Blue Line” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
