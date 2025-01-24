Free Webinar: Code Coverage Made Easy – an Overview of Testwell CTC++
An opportunity to learn more about efficient code coverage measurement! Possibility to join for free Verifysoft's webinar on Thursday, 20 February 2025 at 3.00 p.m. (CET, Berlin, Paris, Rome) for gaining valuable insights into the use of Testwell CTC++ – a powerful solution for test coverage.
Offenburg, Germany, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Topics Covered:
Verifysoft Technology GmbH as a Reliable Partner: Learn how we can support you in your software testing processes.
Why Measure Code Coverage?: Discover the importance and benefits of measuring code coverage for ensuring the quality of your software.
Testwell CTC++ in Comparison: Get insights into the unique features and performance of Testwell CTC++ compared to other solutions.
Sample Coverage Measurement with Testwell CTC++: Watch a live demonstration of code coverage measurement in action with Testwell CTC++.
Certification, Classification, and Validation: Learn how Testwell CTC++ helps you meet certification and validation standards and norms.
Why attend? In this webinar, participants will receive practical information and useful tips to optimize code coverage in your projects and make software testing more efficient. Perfect for developers, quality assurance professionals, and anyone interested in high-quality software development.
