Free Webinar: Unit and Software Integration Testing in Safety-Critical Projects (with Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger)

Offenburg, Germany, January 24, 2025 --( PR.com )-- In addition to offering innovative software solutions, Verifysoft Technology regularly hosts seminars, training sessions, and free webinars on topics related to software development, software testing, and quality assurance. A particularly insightful webinar will take place on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 3:00 PM CET, hosted by Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger.During this webinar, participants can expect engaging discussions on the importance of static analysis, including the application of MISRA checks and runtime error analysis. Other relevant topics such as the role of requirements analysis in testing, the difference between software integration and software unit testing, methods for deriving test cases, and the significance of test reviews will also be covered.Interested individuals can secure their spot by registering for free through the following way:Homepage of Verifysoft Technology --> About --> Webinars/Seminars