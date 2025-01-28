Author Charles Falconer’s New Book, "The Boy Who Cried Werewolf," is a Fascinating Story of One Man’s Efforts to Protect a Small Pack of Furry Wolf-Like Creatures

Recent release “The Boy Who Cried Werewolf” from Newman Springs Publishing author Charles Falconer centers around a secret pack of wolf creatures hidden in Red Creek, New Mexico. As their human caretaker needs to pass on the responsibility, he tasks his son with caring for them, but problems soon arise as those that first wanted the creatures dead discover their secret hiding place and plot to destroy them.