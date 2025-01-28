Author Charles Falconer’s New Book, "The Boy Who Cried Werewolf," is a Fascinating Story of One Man’s Efforts to Protect a Small Pack of Furry Wolf-Like Creatures
Recent release “The Boy Who Cried Werewolf” from Newman Springs Publishing author Charles Falconer centers around a secret pack of wolf creatures hidden in Red Creek, New Mexico. As their human caretaker needs to pass on the responsibility, he tasks his son with caring for them, but problems soon arise as those that first wanted the creatures dead discover their secret hiding place and plot to destroy them.
New York, NY, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charles Falconer, who enjoys spending his retirement gardening, metalworking, and restoring antique trucks, has completed his new book, “The Boy Who Cried Werewolf”: a poignant novel that follows one man who must make the choice to continue his father’s legacy to care for a mysterious pack of wolf-like creatures, or turn them over to those who wish to kill them.
“Red Creek, New Mexico, has kept a secret for over half a century—packs of small, furry, intelligent, wolfish creatures called lupine elves their local doctor saved from destruction,” writes Falconer. “Their protector, aging, must pass the responsibility to his son. Only he lives out of state, and his wife hates the creatures. She does not want their own sons introduced to them. Along with this, those who wanted the lupine elves disposed of have discovered where they are hiding.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Charles Falconer’s enthralling tale weaves a riveting tale of supernatural intrigue that will transport readers with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Boy Who Cried Werewolf” is sure to keep readers spellbound and leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Boy Who Cried Werewolf" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
