Author Tashina Hanson’s New Book, "Fervor & Disenchantment," is a Powerful Story of Betrayal, Loyalty, and Hope That Follows Two Lost Yet Inextricably Connected Souls

Recent release “Fervor & Disenchantment” from Covenant Books author Tashina Hanson is a compelling novel that follows a young woman who, after losing everything in her life, does everything she can to mask her pain and suffering. In the midst of her struggles, she meets a handsome detective and preacher who has secrets of his own that threaten all the good work he has done.