Author Tashina Hanson’s New Book, "Fervor & Disenchantment," is a Powerful Story of Betrayal, Loyalty, and Hope That Follows Two Lost Yet Inextricably Connected Souls
Recent release “Fervor & Disenchantment” from Covenant Books author Tashina Hanson is a compelling novel that follows a young woman who, after losing everything in her life, does everything she can to mask her pain and suffering. In the midst of her struggles, she meets a handsome detective and preacher who has secrets of his own that threaten all the good work he has done.
Laveen, AZ, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tashina Hanson, who was born and raised in Arizona, where she now lives with her husband and nine children, has completed her new book, “Fervor & Disenchantment”: a gripping story of betrayal and hope that centers around a young woman who has lost everything and a detective who could lose everything, and their interconnected paths.
“Twenty-two-year-old Tessa had an exact plan for her life and was determined to achieve wealth and success,” writes Tashina. “When tragedy strikes and destroys everything she has ever known, she is thrust into an unfamiliar world of dangerous vices and lonely misery, which leads to even more trauma. A chance meeting with a friend from college opens her eyes to new friendships, the path to healing, and maybe even new love.
“... Jackson is a seasoned detective who can solve even the coldest of cases, but that is only half of his desire to change the world. Jax is also the leader of the H. D. Crew, aka the Hope Dealers, a small group working to open a neighborhood ministry while doing outreach programs to help people in need. Just when victory is within reach, Jackson is faced with deep betrayal, surprise enemies, and ghosts from his past that threaten to destroy everything he and the H. D. Crew are working so hard to build.”
The author continues, “In the first installment of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ series, an intense desire to mask her pain leads Tessa down a dangerous path that will change her life forever in the worst of ways. As she struggles to heal and create a new dream, she meets Jackson, a handsome detective and local philanthropist preacher with skeletons of his own in his closet, waiting for the right time to emerge and destroy everything he is working for. Secrets and enemies clash with truth and faith in this gripping tale of deception, betrayal, loyalty, and hope.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tashina Hanson’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on Tessa and Jackson’s journey to find solace and refuge amidst the turmoil of their individual struggles. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Fervor & Disenchantment” is an emotionally stirring page-turner that promises to leave readers spellbound right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Fervor & Disenchantment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
