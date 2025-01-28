Author Dorothy M. Dye’s New Book, "God Uses People," is a Powerful Collection of Anecdotes from the Author’s Life Revealing How God Helps His Followers Through Others
Recent release “God Uses People” from Covenant Books author Dorothy M. Dye is a heartfelt collection of stories that the author has experienced throughout her life that shows how God is always there to help his flock in times of need, though often working through others, such as a friendly stranger or close friend.
Pontiac, MI, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dorothy M. Dye, a loving mother of three who worked as a bookkeeper for her church, has completed her new book, “God Uses People”: a stirring assortment of stories that the author has witnessed or been a part of that shows how God often uses other people as conduits to fulfill his plan for others and help them as he sees fit.
“I had to spend a length of time in the hospital to let a broken bone in my shoulder heal,” writes Dye. “This was done in lieu of surgery at my age (ninety-three), and I agreed with the doctor to let it heal. While there, contacts came my way that would end up showing what God would do when we turn a situation or event over to Him. After that, I heard, ‘Record this,’ deep inside of me. Nearly all of the contacts were with folks who trusted God to move for us, leaving us out of the whole situation.
“The title ‘God Uses People’ was confirmed by a visiting third contact. I realized these were important enough to remember. I jotted down just a title and (to our church) who said the title in our conversation. I believe these contacts were given to me to share.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dorothy M. Dye’s new book is a beautiful collection that reveals how God is always present in one’s life through the personal connections they make with others. Deeply personal and candid, “God Uses People” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them open their hearts and minds to the possibilities of being used by God to help others, whether they realize it or not.
Readers can purchase “God Uses People” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
