Author Michelle Rayford’s New Book, "Broken Medallion," Follows a Young Woman Who Returns to Reclaim Her Home from a Vile Tyrant Who Took Everything from Her

Recent release “Broken Medallion” from Page Publishing author Michelle Rayford is a gripping novel that centers around Sarina, a young woman who lost everything at a young age after a tyrant took her home and family from her. A decade later, Sarina returns with any army of her own in order to take back what’s rightfully hers.