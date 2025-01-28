Author Michelle Rayford’s New Book, "Broken Medallion," Follows a Young Woman Who Returns to Reclaim Her Home from a Vile Tyrant Who Took Everything from Her
Recent release “Broken Medallion” from Page Publishing author Michelle Rayford is a gripping novel that centers around Sarina, a young woman who lost everything at a young age after a tyrant took her home and family from her. A decade later, Sarina returns with any army of her own in order to take back what’s rightfully hers.
Tyler, TX, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michelle Rayford, who began her journey as a writer while in junior high, has completed her new book, “Broken Medallion”: a riveting tale that follows a young woman’s journey to reclaim her home and seek revenge against the man who destroyed her family and her life.
Originally born in Tyler, Texas, author Michelle Rayford was raised in the small southern lake town of Etoile. In the year 2000, she returned to Tyler, where she currently resides with her husband and six fur babies. When she is not at her public job, Michelle enjoys watching movies, having cookouts with family, and sewing, a craft her grandmother taught her. She is also an avid player of the online game World of Warcraft.
“She escaped an invasion only to return to wage war,” writes Rayford. “Sarina was just eight years old when a tyrant destroyed her family. Now ten years later, she returns to raise an army. With the help of those from her past, new friends made along the way, and a mercenary looking to get paid, she aims to reclaim her birthright while staying one step ahead of a madman looking to end her life and a forbidden love she knows can never be.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michelle Rayford’s riveting tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Sarina’s quest to take back her home once and for all, no matter the cost. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Broken Medallion” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats as Sarina’s fate hangs in the balance.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Broken Medallion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
