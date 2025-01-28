Author Timothy Jacques Maynard’s New Book, "Absolution: Stories," is a Compelling Series of Stories Exploring the Emotional and Spiritual Struggles of the Human Condition

Recent release “Absolution: Stories” from Page Publishing author Timothy Jacques Maynard is a powerful collection of short stories that invite readers to experience the psychological, emotional, and spiritual struggles of life and death. From a man confronting his end to a prisoner seeking salvation, Maynard’s stories involve the search for absolution in an ever-changing world.