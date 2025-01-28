Author Timothy Jacques Maynard’s New Book, "Absolution: Stories," is a Compelling Series of Stories Exploring the Emotional and Spiritual Struggles of the Human Condition
Recent release “Absolution: Stories” from Page Publishing author Timothy Jacques Maynard is a powerful collection of short stories that invite readers to experience the psychological, emotional, and spiritual struggles of life and death. From a man confronting his end to a prisoner seeking salvation, Maynard’s stories involve the search for absolution in an ever-changing world.
Greene, RI, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Timothy Jacques Maynard, who lives with his wife in Greene, Rhode Island, has completed his new book, “Absolution: Stories”: a stirring anthology that follows the lives of individuals who must grapple with the intricacies of life and death, searching for absolution in the hope that it will bring them all they need in their hour of need.
A native Rhode Islander, author Timothy Jacques Maynard has travelled the world and lived in Ireland, Italy, Japan, and multiple states in America. He is a creative writer and prison chaplain but has been a naval officer, college professor, entrepreneur, college sailing coach, tour guide, and camp counselor. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing as well as an EdD in educational leadership, an MS in technology, and an MA in national security and strategy. The author is also a Knight of Malta.
Maynard shares, “Two brothers face challenges at sea. A man with special blood approaches his foreboding doom. In a dystopian future, Scouts reflect on the giant leap of mankind. Aided by her friends, an ill girl begins to conquer her challenges. A death row prisoner reaches out for help. A homeless man is absolved from his sins. An old sea captain develops unique plans for his funeral. An actor performs his most difficult role.
“The stories in ‘Absolution’ explore the psychological, emotional, and spiritual struggles of life and death. The characters are enlivened as they strive for value, significance, and meaning.
“Is absolution the answer they seek?”
Published by Page Publishing, Timothy Jacques Maynard’s thought-provoking collection is a stirring series that will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they discover themes of hope, loss, and the enduring resilience of the human spirit. Emotionally candid and character-driven, “Absolution” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Absolution: Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A native Rhode Islander, author Timothy Jacques Maynard has travelled the world and lived in Ireland, Italy, Japan, and multiple states in America. He is a creative writer and prison chaplain but has been a naval officer, college professor, entrepreneur, college sailing coach, tour guide, and camp counselor. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing as well as an EdD in educational leadership, an MS in technology, and an MA in national security and strategy. The author is also a Knight of Malta.
Maynard shares, “Two brothers face challenges at sea. A man with special blood approaches his foreboding doom. In a dystopian future, Scouts reflect on the giant leap of mankind. Aided by her friends, an ill girl begins to conquer her challenges. A death row prisoner reaches out for help. A homeless man is absolved from his sins. An old sea captain develops unique plans for his funeral. An actor performs his most difficult role.
“The stories in ‘Absolution’ explore the psychological, emotional, and spiritual struggles of life and death. The characters are enlivened as they strive for value, significance, and meaning.
“Is absolution the answer they seek?”
Published by Page Publishing, Timothy Jacques Maynard’s thought-provoking collection is a stirring series that will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they discover themes of hope, loss, and the enduring resilience of the human spirit. Emotionally candid and character-driven, “Absolution” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Absolution: Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories