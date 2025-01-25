McDon Consolidated Unveils DigitInsure CRM and Workflow System to the Insurance Industry
DigitInsures empowers you to navigate the complexities of insurance operations with confidence and clarity.
Vancouver, DC, January 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- McDon Consolidated unveils its new product, DigitInsure. DigitInsure is an insurance CRM and workflow system designed for the insurance sector — life, general, pensions, funeral, health, brokers, reinsurers, and group business insurance companies.
It is designed to transform how you manage your insurance business as it ensures seamless collaboration among sales agents and back-office staff, fostering a more efficient and productive work environment.
DigitInsure CRM addresses the unique needs of the insurance sector. It provides the tools you need to succeed in a competitive market. With its mobile-friendly nature, your distribution or sales team can sell policies on the go anywhere, anytime, and issue instant invoices and receipts to clients.
What makes DigitInsure CRM exclusive is its ability to help you manage your entire insurance policy with a click of a button. DigitInsure CRM is not to replace your core insurance application but to augment your day-to-day business operations.
Experience the future of insurance management with their innovative CRM solution.
DigitInsure can be used to collect the first premium, manage claim requests, policies, complaints, leads, back office automation, payment and approval requests, refunds, and resolve double deduction issues.
DigitInsure is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) hosted on the cloud. The insurance business community can visit our website at www.digitinsures.com and sign up for a 15-day trial version to test the functionalities of the software at no cost before making any commitment.
With the extensive industry experience of our developers and their understanding of the complexities of the insurance industry, DigitInsure CRM will not only meet but exceed your expectations and resolve all your issues thrillingly and efficiently.
To our CTO, DonDaddy, “You can be a great developer, but if you don’t understand the business, your developing skills can not be useful in solving the business problems.”
They welcome the insurance community to experience the future of insurance management with their innovative CRM solution, DigitInsure CRM.
Welcome to McDon Consolidated, where we turn every complex business challenge into simple solutions. As a software company incorporated in 2020, we have delivered cutting-edge software that leads to improved productivity, better customer service, and higher profitability and growth since our inception in 2018. We provide software that enhances team collaboration and customer interactions anywhere, anytime. For more information, visit www.mcdon.net.
DigitInsure CRM, your business in your palm...
