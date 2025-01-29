Author Harley Brattain’s New Book, “Maximus J.O.E: Bicameral Universe,” is a Gripping Sci-Fi Thriller That Follows the Ongoing Fight Against a Corrupt AI Justice System
Recent release “Maximus J.O.E: Bicameral Universe” from Page Publishing author Harley Brattain is a stirring novel set in the future in which an AI software, backed by the government, has been put in control of the justice system. As the AI software goes out of control, a group of heroes must rise to the challenge of taking it down in order to save their world.
Canby, OR, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Harley Brattain, who lives in Oregon, has completed his new book, “Maximus J.O.E: Bicameral Universe”: a compelling novel that follows a small band of heroes who must rise up against the machines that now control the justice system, and the AI software that controls the decisions of who is innocent and who shall be put to death.
“‘Maximus JOE, Bicameral Universe,’ picks up where book 1 left off,” writes Brattain. “The AI judge in the 2035 system of justice is out of control. The various sects from across the globe have ill intent brewing, and the justices of execution have some new friends in their tight circle to help them bring forth the roots of insurrection. With the Governing Board clearly at ease with or even behind the false decisions in the justice system, it has become vital to contain the rogue system before it grows beyond any form of reckoning.”
Published by Page Publishing, Harley Brattain’s enthralling tale is the second entry in the “Maximus J.O.E.” series, which the author has been working on alongside his lifelong friend and writing partner, Kevin Ebel. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Maximus J.O.E: Bicameral Universe” promises to keep the pages turning, shocking readers with every twist and turn along the way as the fight for survival and justice continue on.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Maximus J.O.E: Bicameral Universe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
