Author Harley Brattain’s New Book, “Maximus J.O.E: Bicameral Universe,” is a Gripping Sci-Fi Thriller That Follows the Ongoing Fight Against a Corrupt AI Justice System

Recent release “Maximus J.O.E: Bicameral Universe” from Page Publishing author Harley Brattain is a stirring novel set in the future in which an AI software, backed by the government, has been put in control of the justice system. As the AI software goes out of control, a group of heroes must rise to the challenge of taking it down in order to save their world.