Author Kathleen Seeley’s New Book, "The Star-Spangled Banner," is a Fascinating Look at the History Behind the Flag That Inspired America’s National Anthem
Recent release “The Star-Spangled Banner: Its Preparation, Purpose, and Preservation” from Covenant Books author Kathleen Seeley is a powerful account that explores the history behind the Star-Spangled Banner that was flown at Fort McHenry during the War of 1812, which later went on to inspire the patriotic poem that became America’s national anthem.
New York, NY, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kathleen Seeley, whose top interests include traveling extensively across the United States, reading patriotic books, learning about the founding of America, and writing religious articles, has completed her new book, “The Star-Spangled Banner: Its Preparation, Purpose, and Preservation”: a riveting exploration of the history behind the Star-Spangled Banner, whose lasting legacy endures to this very day in America.
Born and raised in rural Ohio, author Kathleen Seeley and her family enjoyed working together, performing Christian mission work in multiple East African countries. She is an avid homeschool supporter. The author now lives in Ohio, where she enjoys spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends. The older grandkids have many memories of Grandma taking them to various historical places and showing them her replica of Mary Pickersgill’s flag.
“‘The Star-Spangled Banner: Its Preparation, Purpose, and Preservation’ was written to share a segment of the true history of what so many have fought and died for,” writes Seeley. “Here is a miraculous set of events behind the story of preparing the flag and how the large flag inspired the well-known patriotic poem.
“Do you know who hand-sewed the flag? How were the stitches crafted? How many weeks did it take to make the flag by hand? How much did it cost the government to have the flag made? How does a star become spangled in appearance?
“As Fort McHenry daily waves the country’s flag in memory of the 1814 battle, may we also appreciate God’s divine intervention on our forefathers. Please join us in celebrating the history of the most sacred Smithsonian treasure.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathleen Seeley’s new book was inspired by the author’s love of American history, as well as her desire to share the story of Mary Pickersgill and the Star-Spangled Banner after seeing it in person at the Smithsonian.
Deeply personal and thoroughly researched, “The Star-Spangled Banner: Its Preparation, Purpose, and Preservation” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, sparking a sense of patriotism and pride in every American.
Readers can purchase “The Star-Spangled Banner: Its Preparation, Purpose, and Preservation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
