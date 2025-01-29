Author Kathleen Seeley’s New Book, "The Star-Spangled Banner," is a Fascinating Look at the History Behind the Flag That Inspired America’s National Anthem

Recent release “The Star-Spangled Banner: Its Preparation, Purpose, and Preservation” from Covenant Books author Kathleen Seeley is a powerful account that explores the history behind the Star-Spangled Banner that was flown at Fort McHenry during the War of 1812, which later went on to inspire the patriotic poem that became America’s national anthem.