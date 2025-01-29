Author Ashlynn Carter’s New Book, "The Hunted Guardian," is a Gripping Fantasy Tale Set in a Kingdom Divided Between Humans & Beings Called Shifters That the Humans Fear

Recent release “The Hunted Guardian” from Covenant Books author Ashlynn Carter is a compelling novel that centers around Kyrie, a young woman who is sent away to go live with her brother in the capital. Along the way her paths cross with Lance, a being known as a shifter, who promises to help her along her path safely as they both share the same destination.