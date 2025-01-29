Author Ashlynn Carter’s New Book, "The Hunted Guardian," is a Gripping Fantasy Tale Set in a Kingdom Divided Between Humans & Beings Called Shifters That the Humans Fear
Recent release “The Hunted Guardian” from Covenant Books author Ashlynn Carter is a compelling novel that centers around Kyrie, a young woman who is sent away to go live with her brother in the capital. Along the way her paths cross with Lance, a being known as a shifter, who promises to help her along her path safely as they both share the same destination.
New York, NY, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ashlynn Carter has completed her new book, “The Hunted Guardian”: a riveting story of one woman who, in order to accomplish her quest and reach her brother safely, must place her trust in a shifter who just might manage to steal her heart before their journey is done.
“Arlania is a country divided between humans and shifters,” writes Carter. “With shifters seen as dangerous, Lance Talford is forced to live in hiding with his best friend, Marcus Grant. Summoned to the capital by his mother, Lance and Marcus grudgingly leave the safety of their remote home and set out on a ten-day journey.
“From a young age, Kyrie Young has learned to guard herself against those who will judge her for her ‘gifts.’ Being the weird girl who speaks with animals has left her with quite the reputation around her small town. Now that she is of marrying age, Kyrie is being forced to leave her home in the country to live with her brother at the capital. The only bright spot is that her maid and friend, Samantha, was allowed to come along.
“A chance encounter with two shifters, a tragic accident, and a madman looking for them has left Kyrie and Samantha no choice but to trust in Lance and Marcus in order to reach her brother safely. However, Kyrie and Lance quickly learn that reaching her brother’s home isn’t the happy ending to her journey but the beginning of a much more dangerous one.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ashlynn Carter’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on Kyrie and Lance’s journey, weaving together the perfect blend of romance, fantasy, and suspense. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “The Hunted Guardian” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The Hunted Guardian” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
