Author Ginger Faith Bivins’s New Book, "One Day at a Time," is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Struggles Her Family Endured Through Their Faith and God’s Grace
Recent release “One Day at a Time” from Covenant Books author Ginger Faith Bivins is a poignant and heartfelt account that follows the author and her family as they face a difficult road of trials and challenges. Through their faith in the Lord, Bivins explores how they managed to overcome it all and survive one day at a time.
St Louis, MO, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ginger Faith Bivins, married to Walter Bivins, Jr for 66 years, is the matriarch of her ever-increasing family of 55 members, and has completed her new book, “One Day at a Time,” It is a stirring account that reveals how the author and her family managed to face the most difficult challenges of their lives through their faith in and relationship with God. Serving over 30 years as a Discussion Leader with Bible Study Fellowship, helped prepare her with Scripture and prayers to meet those challenges.
“Life can be challenging even in the simplest of times. But in a world where ‘life’ itself is threatened, the complications are overwhelming and exhausting,” shares Bivins. “The story within this book tells how our family found the only way to survive was to lean on God while taking one day at a time.”
“The promise of healing was never given to us and indeed was never truly expected. The diagnosis was clear and offered little hope… ‘only a 20 percent chance to live to age five.’
“The guidance of our God and the prayers of so many were the only hope we had for a miracle, and even that was never truly promised.”
“We would find that as we looked back over the years, we could see God’s hand at work on our behalf long before we even knew we needed help. We learned to take one step at a time as we walked through life, one day at a time.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ginger Faith Bivins’s new book is a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, as well as a stark reminder of God’s willingness to help guide his children who find themselves lost in the darkness and unsure of how to forge ahead.
Readers can purchase “One Day at a Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Life can be challenging even in the simplest of times. But in a world where ‘life’ itself is threatened, the complications are overwhelming and exhausting,” shares Bivins. “The story within this book tells how our family found the only way to survive was to lean on God while taking one day at a time.”
“The promise of healing was never given to us and indeed was never truly expected. The diagnosis was clear and offered little hope… ‘only a 20 percent chance to live to age five.’
“The guidance of our God and the prayers of so many were the only hope we had for a miracle, and even that was never truly promised.”
“We would find that as we looked back over the years, we could see God’s hand at work on our behalf long before we even knew we needed help. We learned to take one step at a time as we walked through life, one day at a time.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ginger Faith Bivins’s new book is a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, as well as a stark reminder of God’s willingness to help guide his children who find themselves lost in the darkness and unsure of how to forge ahead.
Readers can purchase “One Day at a Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories