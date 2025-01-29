Author Jason Demas’ New Book, “All I Want to Do Is Play Volleyball,” is About a Young Girl Trying a New Sport and Passion
Recent release “All I Want to Do is Play Volleyball” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jason Demas is a children’s book about a little girl trying a new sport with no experience and having fun.
Brooklyn, NY, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jason Demas, a college professor and volleyball coach, has completed his new book, “All I Want to Do is Play Volleyball”: an inspiring story of a little girl who is small, young, and most importantly has never really done a sport before learning about volleyball, and going on the journey from a beginner to finding something that she is passionate about.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jason Demas’ moving tale is meant to help kids understand that even if they don’t know how to do something or if it’s brand new, they shouldn’t be discouraged from trying new things because they may never know what turns into something that brings them joy until they try it.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “All I Want to Do is Play Volleyball” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
