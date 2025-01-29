Author Liz Baugh’s New Book, "Dark Glasses," is a Thought-Provoking Tale of Self-Discovery, Disillusionment, and the Struggle for Comfort in an Unpredictable World

Recent release “Dark Glasses” from Newman Springs Publishing author Liz Baugh is a compelling novel exploring the complexities of human existence and the search for meaning and comfort in a chaotic world. Poignant and eye-opening, Baugh explores how disillusionment can often lead to brand new discoveries of the self, as well as a journey into the unknown.