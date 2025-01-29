Author Liz Baugh’s New Book, "Dark Glasses," is a Thought-Provoking Tale of Self-Discovery, Disillusionment, and the Struggle for Comfort in an Unpredictable World
Recent release “Dark Glasses” from Newman Springs Publishing author Liz Baugh is a compelling novel exploring the complexities of human existence and the search for meaning and comfort in a chaotic world. Poignant and eye-opening, Baugh explores how disillusionment can often lead to brand new discoveries of the self, as well as a journey into the unknown.
Castro Valley, CA, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Liz Baugh, who has previously worked in cardiology, education, and equine therapy and now resides in the San Francisco Bay Area with her family and friends, has completed her new book, “Dark Glasses”: a riveting tale that reveals life’s unpredictable nature, disillusionment, and the complexities of self-discovery.
“This is a story about nothing. Still, from nothing comes something, whether we want it or not,” writes Baugh. “People work hard to maintain a comfortable existence despite unforeseen obstacles. Through the benefit of disillusionment, we are afforded the opportunity to try something new.
“We discover good things and bad things about ourselves. Hopefully, we can figure out what to do next without too much trouble.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Liz Baugh’s enlightening tale examines the tension between one’s desire for comfort and the inevitable obstacles that conflict with that desire, offering a powerful commentary on the ways in which one’s quest to maintain their way of life can lead to a higher understanding.
Beautifully crafted and character-driven, “Dark Glasses” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Dark Glasses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
