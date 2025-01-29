Author Ron Browning’s New Book, "Murder at Oak Arbor," Centers Around a Murder Case That Brings to Light a Web of Secrets and Lies in a Small Mississippi Town
Recent release “Murder at Oak Arbor” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ron Browning is a gripping murder mystery novel that follows the investigation into the killing of a world-renowned artist who happens to be the largest landowner in the area. As the local sheriff investigates further, he discovers a web of secrets that threaten to unravel the entire community at large.
Miramar Beach, FL, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ron Browning, a native of Mississippi and retired owner of five funeral homes, has completed his new book, “Murder at Oak Arbor”: a compelling thriller that centers around the investigation into the mysterious murder of an artist in a Mississippi town that ends up uncovering a web of lies, deception, and motives that make nearly every local a suspect.
“When the sleepy Mississippi Delta town’s largest landowner and internationally renowned artist is brutally murdered inside the gates of his own plantation, the local sheriff has his hands full as the clues he has to work with point to several of the town’s most prominent families,” writes Browning. “Each one afraid of having their own sordid secrets come to light as his investigation leads him into a tangled web of lies, decadence, and deception.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ron Browning’s enthralling tale offers readers a riveting journey that suddenly evolves into a maze of twists and turns as they are drawn deeper into an intricate mixture of unbridled desire, betrayal, and death. Spellbinding and full of suspense, “Murder at Oak Arbor” is sure to keep the pages turning, leading readers to a shocking finale they’ll never see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Murder at Oak Arbor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
