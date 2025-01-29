Author Ron Browning’s New Book, "Murder at Oak Arbor," Centers Around a Murder Case That Brings to Light a Web of Secrets and Lies in a Small Mississippi Town

Recent release “Murder at Oak Arbor” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ron Browning is a gripping murder mystery novel that follows the investigation into the killing of a world-renowned artist who happens to be the largest landowner in the area. As the local sheriff investigates further, he discovers a web of secrets that threaten to unravel the entire community at large.