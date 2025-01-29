Author Thomas Stuart’s New Book, "Therrah," is a Captivating Sci-Fi Tale That Follows a Group of Intergalactic Royalty as They Set Off to Investigate a Mysterious Signal

Recent release “Therrah” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thomas Stuart is a thrilling novel that follows Lord Mac, ruler of Andromeda One, who longs for a break from his royal life and rebel insurgents. When he becomes aware of a mysterious distant signal out in space, Mac and his family embark on an intergalactic adventure that leads them to a new universe and incredible discoveries.