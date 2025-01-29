Author Thomas Stuart’s New Book, "Therrah," is a Captivating Sci-Fi Tale That Follows a Group of Intergalactic Royalty as They Set Off to Investigate a Mysterious Signal
Recent release “Therrah” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thomas Stuart is a thrilling novel that follows Lord Mac, ruler of Andromeda One, who longs for a break from his royal life and rebel insurgents. When he becomes aware of a mysterious distant signal out in space, Mac and his family embark on an intergalactic adventure that leads them to a new universe and incredible discoveries.
Twin Falls, ID, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Stuart has completed his new book, “Therrah”: a captivating new adventure that centers around the adventures of Lord Mac, the ruler of Andromeda One, who embarks on a journey that will challenge everything he knows about his planet and the universe itself.
“Lord Mac needs a vacation,” writes Thomas. “His royal family is growing along with his planet, Andromeda One, the gateway to Jhalacalm. Life couldn’t be better. However, Lady Alena’s royalty customs have him frustrated, and rebel insurgents seek his death.
“Doc, who is enjoying his newfound sentience, returns after several years of exploring the neighboring universe and filling his data banks with information. He has a new and improved physical body. He invites Mac to join him to investigate a curious distant signal that he has detected.
“Together with Lady Alena and Mac’s two youngest sons, they travel to a distant galaxy and find another portal to another universe. They also discover something extraordinary.
“Another adventure begins.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Thomas Stuart’s enthralling tale promises to transport readers as they follow along on Lord Mac’s riveting adventures into the unknown wilds of space, where new worlds and unknown discoveries await. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world building, “Therrah” promises to keep readers spellbound, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Therrah” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
