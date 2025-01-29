Author Richard Spinney’s New Book, “The Adventures of Tobey: As Told by Emma,” Follows the Thrilling Journey of a Dog Named Tobey, a Tracking Alaskan Malamute

Recent release “The Adventures of Tobey: As Told by Emma” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Spinney is a captivating story that centers around Tobey, an Alaskan malamute who was once considered too immature for training but soon became an in-demand tracker dog. Told by his sister, Emma, Tobey’s adventures will take him all over as he helps the police and others with his special skills.