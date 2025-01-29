Author Richard Spinney’s New Book, “The Adventures of Tobey: As Told by Emma,” Follows the Thrilling Journey of a Dog Named Tobey, a Tracking Alaskan Malamute
Recent release “The Adventures of Tobey: As Told by Emma” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Spinney is a captivating story that centers around Tobey, an Alaskan malamute who was once considered too immature for training but soon became an in-demand tracker dog. Told by his sister, Emma, Tobey’s adventures will take him all over as he helps the police and others with his special skills.
Brewer, ME, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard Spinney, who served twenty years in the US Coast Guard, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Tobey: As Told by Emma”: a charming tale that follows the adventures of Tobey, an Alaskan malamute, as told by her sister Emma, who witnesses Tobey’s transformation into a trained tracker dog.
During his time with the US Coast Guard, author Richard Spinney traveled to numerous locations before retiring with his family to his home state of Maine, where he joined the Maine Genealogical Society. He served as its treasurer for fourteen years and also became a contributing editor of the Maine Genealogist for which he wrote several articles, including two lead articles. Richard has also volunteered for six years for Avian Haven, a bird rehabilitation facility in Freedom, Maine. In that capacity, he transported several hundred birds, from hummingbirds to bald eagles.
“As the title of the book ‘The Adventures of Tobey: As Told by Emma’ implies, the entire story is told by Emma,” writes Spinney. “Emma is a dog of slightly smaller-than-average size who was discovered by William after Emma escaped from a less-than-kind owner. Emma’s story is told by her in two award-winning books: ‘The Adventures of Emma’ and ‘More Adventures of Emma.’
“Tobey is a giant Alaskan malamute that shares a home with Emma; William; William’s wife, Molly; Beauregard, a Newfoundland dog; and Socks, a cat that was rescued by Emma when she was an abandoned kitten. Tobey was formerly to be partnered with Allison Stillman, a US customs agent, but Allison was severely injured in an auto accident early in the training stages. Tobey was evaluated as being ‘too immature’ to continue with training, so he was placed in a shelter where William found him.
“During a walk one day, Molly and Tobey met Allison who recognized Tobey, and she agreed to train Tobey. Since that time, Tobey has been in demand by a sheriff, a game warden, and others because of his tracking abilities and other traits, which became apparent as people got to know him better. Tobey was even called to testify in court!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard Spinney’s adorable tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Tobey’s wonderful adventures, helping others as best he can along the way and showing just how useful he can be. Heartfelt and engaging, “The Adventures of Tobey: As Told by Emma” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a must-read for anyone who loves dogs.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Adventures of Tobey: As Told by Emma” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
During his time with the US Coast Guard, author Richard Spinney traveled to numerous locations before retiring with his family to his home state of Maine, where he joined the Maine Genealogical Society. He served as its treasurer for fourteen years and also became a contributing editor of the Maine Genealogist for which he wrote several articles, including two lead articles. Richard has also volunteered for six years for Avian Haven, a bird rehabilitation facility in Freedom, Maine. In that capacity, he transported several hundred birds, from hummingbirds to bald eagles.
“As the title of the book ‘The Adventures of Tobey: As Told by Emma’ implies, the entire story is told by Emma,” writes Spinney. “Emma is a dog of slightly smaller-than-average size who was discovered by William after Emma escaped from a less-than-kind owner. Emma’s story is told by her in two award-winning books: ‘The Adventures of Emma’ and ‘More Adventures of Emma.’
“Tobey is a giant Alaskan malamute that shares a home with Emma; William; William’s wife, Molly; Beauregard, a Newfoundland dog; and Socks, a cat that was rescued by Emma when she was an abandoned kitten. Tobey was formerly to be partnered with Allison Stillman, a US customs agent, but Allison was severely injured in an auto accident early in the training stages. Tobey was evaluated as being ‘too immature’ to continue with training, so he was placed in a shelter where William found him.
“During a walk one day, Molly and Tobey met Allison who recognized Tobey, and she agreed to train Tobey. Since that time, Tobey has been in demand by a sheriff, a game warden, and others because of his tracking abilities and other traits, which became apparent as people got to know him better. Tobey was even called to testify in court!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard Spinney’s adorable tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Tobey’s wonderful adventures, helping others as best he can along the way and showing just how useful he can be. Heartfelt and engaging, “The Adventures of Tobey: As Told by Emma” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a must-read for anyone who loves dogs.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Adventures of Tobey: As Told by Emma” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories