Luz Maria Villanueva, M.A., PhD and Samantha V. Torres, CFP™’s New Book, “Let's Talk Sex and Money: Conversations to Reinvent Your Relationships,” is Released
San Diego, CA, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Luz Maria Villanueva, a clinical psychologist and international sex and intimacy coach, and Samantha V. Torres, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional have completed their most recent book, “Let's Talk Sex and Money: Conversations to Reinvent Your Relationships”: a refreshingly candid discussion between two Latina women with different worldviews of two taboo topics, drawing from both author’s personal and professional experiences, collective cultural forces, and history.
“‘Let’s Talk Sex and Money’ has a unique way of quilting two topics in one book, a hundred years of history of sex and money with pertinent information that will lead to questions for the reader to sit down to explore, debate, and communicate so that together we can come to an understanding and develop partnerships,” share Villanueva and Torres. “[We] remove the walls from [our] professional practices and experiences and guide readers through the different struggles in their intimate and financial lives through the core issues of relationship problems.
“‘Let’s Talk Sex and Money’ breaks down barriers to conversations, focusing on complex systems theory, helping readers look beyond their lack of sexual and financial satisfaction and begin recognizing the bigger influences that make up their intimate lives. This rarely heard dialogue opens up a vital conversation that’s not only empowering but also serves as a beacon of hope for women of all generations striving to take full agency over their finances, bodies, and sexual health.”
Published by Fulton Books, Luz Maria Villanueva, M.A., PhD and Samantha V. Torres, CFP™’s book is an honest and enlightening guide to navigating the two worlds of sex and wealth, and how to find fulfillment in both as a woman of the modern age. Insightful and thought-provoking, “Let's Talk Sex and Money: Conversations to Reinvent Your Relationships” will help readers from all walks of life find their own personal path towards finding both financial abundance and that deep, intimate connection they long for in their relationships.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Let's Talk Sex and Money: Conversations to Reinvent Your Relationships” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
