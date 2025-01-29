Gary Lee Martinson’s New Book, "The Entity's Secret," is a Riveting Thriller That Follows One Man’s Search for the Truth Behind the Strange Entity His Daughter Talks to
LaPorte City, IA, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gary Lee Martinson, a loving father and grandfather who lives with his wife, Janet, in Laporte City, Iowa, where he works on her farm, has completed his most recent book, “The Entity's Secret”: a haunting novel that follows Robert, a devoted family man who grows fearful when his young daughter begins talking to a ghostly entity she calls “clear people”, leading to a shocking discovery about their new house.
“Meadow knew that her claim that she could see and talk to clear people upset her father, Robert,” shares Martinson. “Robert was silently angered and scared to see his three-year-old daughter, Meadow, hiding a conversation with her bear, Mr. Cuddles. To him, it was a sign she was talking to clear people again, like she had at the Everett house. Was there something really there, or was she a troubled child needing help?
“He needed to find out the history of this old house he had just moved his family into. Robert was petrified when he discovered that there was a murder-suicide in the house over one hundred years ago. If there was a haunting of his home, was it the murdered, the murderer, or both?”
Published by Fulton Books, Gary Lee Martinson’s book will leave readers on the edge of their seats as Robert does everything that he can to protect his family and free Meadow from the growing connection she shares with the clear people. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Entity’s Secret” promises to keep the pages turning with surprising twists that make it a must-read for fans of supernatural thrillers.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “The Entity's Secret” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Meadow knew that her claim that she could see and talk to clear people upset her father, Robert,” shares Martinson. “Robert was silently angered and scared to see his three-year-old daughter, Meadow, hiding a conversation with her bear, Mr. Cuddles. To him, it was a sign she was talking to clear people again, like she had at the Everett house. Was there something really there, or was she a troubled child needing help?
“He needed to find out the history of this old house he had just moved his family into. Robert was petrified when he discovered that there was a murder-suicide in the house over one hundred years ago. If there was a haunting of his home, was it the murdered, the murderer, or both?”
Published by Fulton Books, Gary Lee Martinson’s book will leave readers on the edge of their seats as Robert does everything that he can to protect his family and free Meadow from the growing connection she shares with the clear people. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Entity’s Secret” promises to keep the pages turning with surprising twists that make it a must-read for fans of supernatural thrillers.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “The Entity's Secret” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories