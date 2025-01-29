Rex Canyon’s New Book, "Blood on the Cards," Follows One Man’s Ultimate Journey for Revenge Through the Dangerous World of High-Stakes Poker in the American West
New York, NY, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rex Canyon has completed his most recent book, “Blood on the Cards”: a gripping tale of revenge, high-stakes poker, and deadly showdowns set against the backdrop of the rugged American West.
“Samuel Elliott Spencer was just a young hired hand until a deadly gunfight cost him two fingers and thrust him into a world of bloodshed and survival,” writes Canyon. “Now a three-fingered gambler, gunman and master knife-thrower, Sam drifts through saloons and towns, pitting his skills against cards and men.
The author continues, “As Sam navigates the treacherous frontier, old enemies like the Beekman brothers seek retribution, and the ghosts of his past haunt his every step.
“When his journey brings him to Denver, Sam faces the ultimate gamble—a final, life-or-death encounter with the man who shattered his world. Will Sam’s luck hold out, or will this be the hand that ends it all?”
Published by Fulton Books, Rex Canyon’s book is a compelling thrill ride that will keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page. As Sam’s journey unfolds, he’ll discover that in the West, the stakes are always high, and sometimes the price is blood.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Blood on the Cards” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Media Relations
www.fultonbooks.com
