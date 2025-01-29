Larry R. W. Bostic Jr. and Cristy D. Bostic’s Newly Released “Statement Of Faith” is a Compelling Guide to Understanding Foundational Christian Principles
“Statement Of Faith: The Basics of the Bible” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Larry R. W. Bostic Jr. and Cristy D. Bostic is an insightful exploration of core biblical teachings designed to deepen one’s understanding of Christian faith and practice.
Canton, OH, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Statement Of Faith: The Basics of the Bible”: a thoughtfully crafted resource for readers seeking clarity and guidance on the essential elements of the Bible and their role in everyday Christian life. “Statement Of Faith: The Basics of the Bible” is the creation of published authors, Larry R. W. Bostic Jr. and Cristy D. Bostic. Larry and Cristy Bostic met in Indianapolis, Indiana, twenty-five years ago, where they quickly fell in love and married. They reside in a rural setting of Ohio, where they live with their son Larry III, and Larry Jr.’s parents. Cristy works in the health-care field, and Larry is a retired law enforcement officer and veteran.
Larry R. W. Bostic Jr. and Cristy D. Bostic share, “From the beginning, God declared that we need to have a faith-based confidence in him, where we can understand our decision to accept Jesus as our Savior, and devotedly follow the Gospel of Jesus Christ. In order to do this, we must believe in the inerrant Word of God telling us who Jesus is, how we are to live, and understand the need for and way to salvation. Have you ever wondered what salvation is, why it is necessary, how it is attained, and how all the details your pastor wants you to conform to is part of following Jesus Christ? What is baptism? Who is the Holy Spirit? Why should I pray, tithe, or go to church? What does it mean to guard your heart? Is there a hell? And will God send you there?
“These and many more questions have been researched, applied using God’s principles in a detailed fashion, written in an easy-to-understand manner, and are found inside, backed by the Word of God. Don’t go through this existence guessing where you will go after life and what you should be doing before your death. Read your Bible to gain intimacy and knowledge of your Savior. Read this companion book to see the subjects needed to know in your development of a journey through life. Know what the Bible says, and make your own statement of faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry R. W. Bostic Jr. and Cristy D. Bostic’s new book serves as a practical and accessible tool for building a personal understanding of salvation, biblical principles, and a deeper relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “Statement Of Faith: The Basics of the Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Statement Of Faith: The Basics of the Bible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
