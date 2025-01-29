Larry R. W. Bostic Jr. and Cristy D. Bostic’s Newly Released “Statement Of Faith” is a Compelling Guide to Understanding Foundational Christian Principles

“Statement Of Faith: The Basics of the Bible” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Larry R. W. Bostic Jr. and Cristy D. Bostic is an insightful exploration of core biblical teachings designed to deepen one’s understanding of Christian faith and practice.