John Norene’s Newly Released "The Tongues Enigma" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of the Validity and Operation of the Gifts of the Holy Spirit in Modern Times
“The Tongues Enigma” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Norene is an insightful and scripturally backed examination of the arguments surrounding the gifts of the Holy Spirit, particularly the gift of tongues.
San Antonio, TX, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Tongues Enigma,” a compelling study addressing the ongoing debates concerning the gifts of the Holy Spirit, offering scriptural responses to challenges against their validity and operation today, is the creation of published author, John Norene.
Norene shares, “'The Tongues Enigma' was written to answer arguments against the validity of the gifts of the Holy Spirit and their operation in our times. Each argument is met with scripture, and the reader is challenged to turn away from any position of pride concerning the use of the gifts or assumptions that longevity in the faith is any indicator of their acquisition. It is the hope of the author that readers will come to a greater fullness of life in the Holy Spirit.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Norene’s new book offers a deep dive into the scriptural basis and spiritual significance of the Holy Spirit's gifts.
Consumers can purchase “The Tongues Enigma” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Tongues Enigma,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
