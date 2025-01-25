Meet Verifysoft at the Embedded World in Nuremberg from March 11–13, 2025
Verifysoft Technology is a worldwide leading software distribution company founded 2003 in Offenburg, Black Forest (Germany). Verifysoft is the owner of the Code Coverage Analyser Testwell CTC++, and the Code Complextity Measurement Tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava.
Offenburg, Germany, January 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Meet Verifysoft Technology personally and live at Embedded World in Nuremberg (Germany) which takes place from 11 to 13 March 2025.
Verifysoft is a leading provider of Software Testing and Analysis tools.
Verifysoft presents the Code Coverage Analyzer Testwell CTC++. The tool works with all compilers and all embedded targets/microcontrollers and is qualified for the usage in safety critical development.
Additional Tools presented by Verifysoft at the Embedded World 2025:
CodeSonar is a static code analysis tool designed for the test of embedded software. CodeSonar detects bugs such as concurrency problems automatically and checks for coding standards like MISRA.
Imagix 4D is a tool which helps project managers and developers to understand, document and impove complex, third party or legacy code. The tool automates the analysis of control flow and dependencies. It detects problems in data usage and task interactions.
Codee, a static code analysis tool for improving the performance of software, is a new addition to the program.
Verifysoft informs also about seminars concerning Testing of Embedded Software, ISO 26262 and Functional Safety.
Learn more and visit us at Embedded World in Nuremberg at booth 4-423.
Get your free entrance ticket now, Verifysoft invites you: Homepage of Verifysoft --> About --> Trade Shows --> Embedded World 2025
Polina Handzhiyska
+49 781 127 8118-6
