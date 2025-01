Tom Cormany’s Newly Released "The Goldilocks Incident" is an Inventive and Thrilling Twist on a Classic Tale

New York, NY, January 29, 2025 --( PR.com )-- “The Goldilocks Incident,” an engaging narrative that takes readers on a journey filled with intrigue, danger, and heartwarming moments, is the creation of published author, Tom Cormany.Tom Cormany shares, “'The Goldilocks Incident' is not your typical story about a blond-haired, blue-eyed little girl. Vera Locke is seeking to start a new life when she settles in a quiet fishing village. Her peaceful existence is shattered when her husband goes missing after a mishap during a fishing trip. When she starts in search of him, she sets into motion a series of events for which she is not prepared. Accused of a crime she did not commit, she is pursued by vengeful bears, intent on seeking justice. Her adventures prove that this is more than just a fairy tale and that living happily ever after will be harder than she ever thought.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Cormany’s new book is a thrilling and imaginative take on a well-loved tale, delivering a thought-provoking story that readers of all ages will enjoy.Consumers can purchase “The Goldilocks Incident” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “The Goldilocks Incident,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.