Tom Cormany’s Newly Released "The Goldilocks Incident" is an Inventive and Thrilling Twist on a Classic Tale
“The Goldilocks Incident” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tom Cormany offers readers an exciting reimagining of a beloved story, blending adventure, mystery, and unexpected twists to create a captivating read.
New York, NY, January 29, 2025 -- "The Goldilocks Incident," an engaging narrative that takes readers on a journey filled with intrigue, danger, and heartwarming moments, is the creation of published author, Tom Cormany.
Tom Cormany shares, “'The Goldilocks Incident' is not your typical story about a blond-haired, blue-eyed little girl. Vera Locke is seeking to start a new life when she settles in a quiet fishing village. Her peaceful existence is shattered when her husband goes missing after a mishap during a fishing trip. When she starts in search of him, she sets into motion a series of events for which she is not prepared. Accused of a crime she did not commit, she is pursued by vengeful bears, intent on seeking justice. Her adventures prove that this is more than just a fairy tale and that living happily ever after will be harder than she ever thought.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Cormany’s new book is a thrilling and imaginative take on a well-loved tale, delivering a thought-provoking story that readers of all ages will enjoy.
Consumers can purchase “The Goldilocks Incident” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Goldilocks Incident,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories