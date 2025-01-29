Janis M. Betz’s Newly Released "Wielding God’s Sword" is a Transformative Guide to Effective Prayer Using Scripture to Overcome Life’s Challenges
“Wielding God’s Sword: Praying with Power and Application” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janis M. Betz offers readers practical guidance for harnessing the power of scripture in prayer to address life’s trials with authority and spiritual discernment.
Bellfonte, PA, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Wielding God’s Sword: Praying with Power and Application”: a comprehensive manual for Christians seeking to deepen their prayer life, equipping them with practical tools to pray powerfully and effectively using scripture. “Wielding God’s Sword: Praying with Power and Application” is the creation of published author, Janis M. Betz, who received her Nursing diploma from the Reading Hospital School of Nursing in 1984. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1991 at Kutztown University. She became an Ordained Minister in healing and deliverance from the City of Light/Hunter Ministries in 2006. Janis uses scripture in prayer to help many people heal spiritually, emotionally, and physically.
Janis M. Betz shares, “The information in this book is an instruction tool for those who want to learn how to pray with more power and greater effectiveness in all situations.
“Wielding God’s sword means:
· Using or handling scripture effectively.
· Exerting authority and power through prayer.
“I want to teach the reader to pray like a spiritual sniper. The Bible says in James 5:16, 'The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.' You will learn to discern precisely:
“· What is your target or enemy?
· How is the enemy coming against you?
· What spiritual weapons do you need before you go into prayer?
· What scriptures do you need to wield to have the most significant prayer effect?
“God is looking for Christians who will stand in the gap and intercede on behalf of the people of this land (Ezekiel 22:30).
“I feature Psalm 91 throughout this book because every verse can be applied to any situation you may face and the evil happening around us.
“You will gain a greater knowledge of the following:
“· Discernment methods to know the voice of the Holy Spirit.
· Discernment techniques to identify and correct a spiritual attack against the following areas of your being:
· Physiological
· Emotional
· Psychological
· Spiritual
· Prayer methods to heal soul wounds, and to obtain physical, emotional, psychological, and spiritual healing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janis M. Betz’s new book offers a powerful resource for anyone seeking to strengthen their prayer life and apply biblical wisdom to everyday challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Wielding God’s Sword: Praying with Power and Application” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wielding God’s Sword: Praying with Power and Application,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Janis M. Betz shares, “The information in this book is an instruction tool for those who want to learn how to pray with more power and greater effectiveness in all situations.
“Wielding God’s sword means:
· Using or handling scripture effectively.
· Exerting authority and power through prayer.
“I want to teach the reader to pray like a spiritual sniper. The Bible says in James 5:16, 'The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.' You will learn to discern precisely:
“· What is your target or enemy?
· How is the enemy coming against you?
· What spiritual weapons do you need before you go into prayer?
· What scriptures do you need to wield to have the most significant prayer effect?
“God is looking for Christians who will stand in the gap and intercede on behalf of the people of this land (Ezekiel 22:30).
“I feature Psalm 91 throughout this book because every verse can be applied to any situation you may face and the evil happening around us.
“You will gain a greater knowledge of the following:
“· Discernment methods to know the voice of the Holy Spirit.
· Discernment techniques to identify and correct a spiritual attack against the following areas of your being:
· Physiological
· Emotional
· Psychological
· Spiritual
· Prayer methods to heal soul wounds, and to obtain physical, emotional, psychological, and spiritual healing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janis M. Betz’s new book offers a powerful resource for anyone seeking to strengthen their prayer life and apply biblical wisdom to everyday challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Wielding God’s Sword: Praying with Power and Application” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wielding God’s Sword: Praying with Power and Application,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories